Heidi Klum lifts her shirt to reveal black thong in new dance video

Heidi Klum was one of the highest-earning models and the first German Victoria’s Secret Angel. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

Heidi Klum has never been shy about showing skin, and the model dances in a new video flashing her g-string underwear.

The model is the latest celebrity to hop on the whale tale trend — one of the latest fashion trends making a comeback.

Kim Kardashian recently rocked the “whale tale” look in a Givenchy black maxi dress with a visible red thong on Instagram.

It entails the top part of a thong rising out of the back of the low-rise pants.

The 48-year-old model opted for a black thong as she lounged in white sweats.

In an Instagram video watched over 1.6 million times, Klum danced to Sebastian Yatra’s song Tacones Rojos, shaking her hips and lifting her white jumper to expose her black thong.

In November 2021, Klum spent some time in Greece with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

She shared an alluring photo on Instagram taken by her hubby, seemingly taking time from her busy schedule shooting scenes for Germany’s Next Top Model in the Greek island of Mykonos.

In an interview with Glamour magazine, the supermodel gave some insight into her workout routine.

She told the publication that “running, hiking with my dogs, riding my bike, jumping on the trampoline with my kids” is all part of how she keeps her sculpted abs.

Heidi Klum reflects on hosting Germany’s Nex Top Model for 17 years

Klum has a busy schedule in 2022, and she reflected on hosting Germany’s Next Top Model for 17 years with a throwback photo from the first season.

“It’s been a long time – my very first season of Germany’s next top model,” she wrote in the caption in German as she posed with the first season winner Lena Gercke and other contestants.

She continued, “After 17 years, I am still just as happy as in the first year to go looking for Germany’s next top model. We experience so many beautiful moments during each season – on a professional, but above all on a human level. Every year I get to know new great people, and every year I learn something new.”

Snoop Dogg and Heidi Klum working on music?

Heidi Klum teased a collaboration with rap legend Snoop Dogg in a recent Instagram post.

In the caption of a snippet of the project she wrote, “I can’t believe this happened. Find out in one week what I am talking about. 🎶”

In October of last year, the supermodel wished the rapper a “Happy Birthday” and shared a photo of the pair in a music studio.

Klum told her followers that she would reveal their “Wedding Cake” collaboration in one week.