Heidi Klum jumps for joy in skimpy bikini

Heidi Klum showed off her sensational physique in a skimpy string bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Heidi Klum showed off her age-defying figure in a bikini on Monday while on vacation in St. Barts, while the rest of us wasted away in front of our laptops posting #mondaymotivation memes.

The 49-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model stood in front of a sunset on a beautiful beach with white sand and jumped up in slow motion as if she was a ballerina, proving she also has the fitness to go along with her taut body.

Heidi jumped up high, throwing both arms over her head and swinging her hair back as she pointed her toe, nothing but an alluring silhouette on the horizon.

She captioned the Instagram clip, “Yippppiiiii @agt live Shows start tomorrow 🥳.”

The America’s Got Talent judge wore a skimpy string bikini, the same one she wore in a previous Instagram post in which she was also seen swinging her hair back.

Just a few days ago, Heidi was on her knees in the sand as she swung her head back, her hair blowing in the breeze, and smiled at the camera.

Heidi Klum wore a skimpy bikini as she enjoyed the beach in St. Barts

She wore a multi-colored string bikini, with the straps falling down her shoulders and a makeup-free face.

She captioned the clip, “It’s Friday 😛👙❤️,” and it received over 80k likes.

Heidi has been posting non-stop bikini photos all over Instagram while enjoying her vacation, showing the Victoria’s Secret angel is still in there somewhere.

Last Monday, she shared a racy video in which she held the camera down below and arched her back, putting her arms over her head and giving an eye-popping view.

She wore a light pink, white, and orange tie-dyed string bikini that left little to the imagination, showing off her toned abs.

She captioned the clip, “Monday 🌝 🏝😎❤️,” and it received over 208k likes, including from fellow Victoria’s Secret angel Alessandra Ambrosio and socialite Paris Hilton.

The Sports Illustrated cover model has such a fit body that her legs were insured for $2.2 million by a client back in 2011.

Heidi maintains her figure by incorporating movement into family time

While you would think Heidi works out 24 hours a day to maintain her figure, she simply doesn’t have time with a family.

She told Women’s Health magazine she tries to incorporate exercise into family time, including bike rides or jumping on the trampoline.

She told the publication, “I have a treadmill that’s really great, but it just sits there unused. It looks nice, but I don’t have time to use it.”

Despite maintaining a healthy diet, she still makes room to indulge. She said, “[I was] out to dinner this weekend, and truffles are in season. I had to have the truffle pizza and the truffle pasta. It’s not like I don’t [indulge], but not all the time.”