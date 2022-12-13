Heidi Klum looks stunning in her sweater dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Heidi Klum looked marvelous in her plum-colored attire as she participated in a rainy Monday walk.

The 49-year-old supermodel didn’t let the rain stop her from enjoying the outdoors as she grabbed an umbrella and hit the streets.

Heidi held on tight to her oversized umbrella as she was completely protected from the rain.

The multi-talented star proved once again that she can slay in any fit, at any time, no matter the predicament.

Heidi was kind enough to share the mesmerizing ensemble with her fans as she took to her Instagram with the array of photographs.

The America’s Got Talent judge definitely gave her fans quite a show this time around as she looked completely stunning in her matching maroon attire.

Heidi Klum stuns in her flashy ensemble

In the post, Heidi shared four photographs of which all featured the same jaw-dropping fit.

The AGT judge walked with confidence as she styled in a beautiful sweater dress. The plum-colored piece featured a small cutout design at the top, leaving some of the star’s chest uncovered.

One side of the dress fell at the model’s mid-thigh while the other half flowed down to her ankle as it came down to a point near the very end.

She coordinated the unique dress with a matching pair of patent leather knee-high boots that were a slightly darker shade than the dress.

She then added a gorgeous leather overcoat to complete the fit. The coat featured silver accents and buckles while it flowed in the wind behind her.

Even though the rain seemed to come down pretty hard around the star, she still wore a pair of black, oversized glasses that covered a good portion of her face.

She also accessorized with a pair of small gold hoop earrings and some matching chunky gold rings.

Heidi looked effortlessly stunning as she smiled from ear to ear in the shots while her lovely blonde locks flowed down along the front of her.

Heidi Klum partners with Intimissimi

In another recent post, Heidi Klum posed with her beautiful daughter Leni Klum while they represented and further promoted one of their favorite clothing brands.

Intimissimi is an Italian-based brand that masterfully designs women’s luxurious lingerie and loungewear.

The company offers men’s clothing now as well, along with a wide range of styles, colors, and sizes.

The gorgeous mom and daughter duo wore matching red satin sets. The bright red sets featured a button-up blouse and a pair of comfy satin bottoms.

With the holiday season now in full throttle, it only made sense why the powerful duo modeled the gorgeous red loungewear set.

Heidi and Leni wrapped their arms around each other as they then faced one another and puckered up for a cute kiss.

Both women looked effortlessly stunning while they did a perfect job at modeling Intimissimi’s new holiday collection.

She captioned the post, “Spoil yourself or someone on your gift list with new holiday pieces available in @intimissimiofficial stores and online 🎅🏻🎄🎁❤️ #intimissimi #intimissimigirls #theartofitalianlingerie #heidixintimissimi #ad.”

Intimissimi’s new holiday collection can now be purchased through their website online, while supplies last.

Fans should also keep their eyes peeled as Intimissimi is now offering a pre-sale that is providing their customers with some crazy deals and savings in the near future.