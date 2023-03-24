Heidi Klum, who turns 50 in June, showed an age-defying look on the cover of Vogue Greece.

The supermodel stunned in a series of photos for the fashion outlet, which she has posed numerous times during her career.

The German model went braless in a stunning beige outfit in the first photo. Her hair was pulled back into a single dutch braid, which gave attention to her high cheekbones.

In the second snap, Heidi showed a closeup of her gorgeous face wearing a head wrap while holding a faux branch.

She wore a stylish red dress in the third snap and a skintight brown outfit in the fourth.

In the sixth picture of the Instagram share, Heidi got wet in a white gown, in which she posed wringing her hair into a bucket.

In the final photo, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel showed her side profile in a gold swimsuit with matching heels and large earrings.

In the caption, Heidi joked about her serious face in the photos, writing, “❤️ Smiling on the inside ❤️ 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁.”

Heidi Klum has two covers for Vogue Greece and talks about changes in the modeling industry

Heidi Klum embraced the see-through top trend for the Vogue Greece cover in the magazine’s ‘Anniversary Issue’ released earlier this week.

The model posed in the stylish sheer top, matching with a cream miniskirt and sandals on the first cover.

She shared the photo on her Instagram, writing, “Thank you for having me on your cover ❤️ @voguegreece.”

Heidi glowed in the neutral tone outfit with her hair pulled back as she posed sitting on the floor.

She wore an unbuttoned nude jacket with matching shorts on the second cover.

The America’s Got Talent judge let her hair down in the snap and posed with her fists on her hips while gazing into the camera with a serious look.

The superstar model celebrated getting two covers in the caption of the Instagram share, writing, “Yiiipppppiiiiii I get 2 covers ❤️ @voguegreece.”

Heidi was glammed up by MUA Leah Darcy, who used Milk Makeup, Rhode Skin, and Kosas for the cover shoot look.

In the Vogue Greece interview, Heidi opened up about embracing how the model industry has changed.

“I like that there is now more variety in modeling. Back in the day, all the models looked alike, had the same height, the same skinny body, the same hair, she said, continuing:

“Many different types are represented today. Personally, I like that I have jobs as a model while I grow up.”

Heidi Klum wears Kate Barton at the Fashion Trust U.S. award show

Heidi Klum rocked a liquid metallic dress at the Fashion Trust Awards 2023.

She wore the outfit by up-and-coming designer Kate Barton who collaborated with Up Next for the look.

The German-American model shared a video of the dress on her Instagram.

The one-shouldered gown had a silver metallic fabric that gave a reflective effect. The dress also featured a sculpted side piece around the waist.

Heidi accessorized the look with the fashion label’s Goldfish Accessory Bag, which consisted of a clear fishbowl with a goldfish.