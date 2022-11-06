Heidi Klum supported the arts with a recent red carpet-appearance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Heidi Klum got curvy in the name of art as the beautiful model posed on the red carpet over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Museum held the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Heidi attended the gala, with Addison Rae, Olivia Wilde, and Kim Kardashian also at the event. Gucci sponsored this year’s event, with artists Helen Pashgian and Park Chan-wook winning big awards.

Although Heidi was just a spectator, the German model was a vision in a sparkly purple dress which she elevated thanks to her unique style.

She posted three fabulous photos on her Instagram for the 10.2 million followers on the platform.

Heidi stood out in a purple and red-themed ensemble as she strutted her stuff on the red carpet.

Heidi Klum wows in Rodarte for LACMA Gala

Heidi dazzled in Rodarte, wearing a gorgeous sleeveless number by the brand.

The purple garment was extra sparkly, with sequins covering the piece from head to toe. The plunging neckline showed a lot of skin, and Heidi rocked the ensemble nicely.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She donned bright red acrylics that were extra long and paired the outfit with a bright red clutch that perfectly matched her nails.

She sported her blonde hair in a sleek, straight style with bangs gracing her forehead.

Heidi tagged Rodarte in her caption and thanked the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for having her at the big bash.

She also tagged her makeup artist and hair stylist for helping to perfect her fabulous look.

Heidi turned off the public like count and comments section on the post, so it was impossible to see how fans received the photos. However, it would be fair to assume that a decent amount of Heidi’s 10 million followers appreciated the post.

Heidi’s toned figure was evident in the pictures, but the model isn’t lining up for Pilates classes to stay in shape.

Heidi Klum’s workout habits are not routine

Heidi has maintained a hectic schedule, hosting Germany’s Next Topmodel and serving as a judge on America’s Got Talent. She also has important jobs as a mother and wife.

Heidi told Glamour, “With my busy schedule, it’s impossible to have a set fitness routine.”

Because of her busy schedule, she made fitness a lifestyle choice rather than a routine.

She continued, “So instead I like to try and incorporate exercise into my daily life whenever I can—which requires some creativity. Sometimes I jump on the trampoline with my kids or take a hike with my dogs in the canyon by my house.”

The nature-loving model added, “Sometimes I run for 30 minutes on my treadmill, but I prefer to be outdoors.”