Heidi Klum showed off her “set life” denim style. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/Hollywood News Wire Inc

Heidi Klum rocked a denim get-up as she exited her trailer on the set of Germany’s Next Topmodel (GNTM).

The 49-year-old model and TV host looked stunning in Jean Paul Gaultier’s designed denim. She went with double denim, sporting a denim top and denim bottoms.

Klum’s top was a gorgeous sleeveless denim corset with a plunging neckline. The button-up corset hugged her figure tightly and sported some gold embroidered threads.

Meanwhile, the bottoms were matching blue denim with gold embroidery. They were a nice boot-cut fit that showed off her beige pointed-toe shoes.

She paired her denim outfit with a pair of rectangle sunglasses shielding her eyes. Besides her sunglasses and long manicured beige-colored fingernails, she kept her makeup and accessories minimal.

Klum opted to wear her dirty blond hair loose, with her bangs forming a horizontal line across her forehead and brushing the top of her sunglasses.

Heidi Klum showed off GNTM style

Klum was snapped as she cautiously descended the stairs to her trailer. In her caption, she revealed that was on the set of Germany’s Next Topmodel.

The photo confirms that the show’s upcoming 2023 season has already begun filming. So far, Klum has served as the host and lead judge of the show for 17 seasons.

However, she looked ready to commit to her 18th season of the show in style in her denim outfit.

The German reality show is based on the same concept as America’s Next Top Model. The shows even share the same creator, Tyra Banks.

GNTM pits 12-31 contestants against each other who compete for the title of Germany’s Next Topmodel and a cash prize.

In addition to GNTM, Klum has also served as a judge on America’s Got Talent since 2013.

Klum is a brand ambassador for Perfectil

As a model and successful TV show host and businesswoman, Klum has no shortage of brands who wish to partner with her. One of her biggest achievements was being named Perfectil’s very first U.S. brand ambassador.

She was first named a brand ambassador in 2018 and, in 2019, chose to extend her partnership deal with the company. Perfectil is a vitamin and supplement brand whose products foster healthy hair and nail growth and support healthy skin.

Klum chose to accept the partnership because it was a brand she could get behind. In 2020 she posted an ad for the company in which she got ready using Perfectil’s hair product.

Much of her endorsement of the brand consisted of her showing off her daily routine while incorporating Perfectil into it or giving a testimony about its results.

She even revealed to ELLE that taking Perfectil every day was her beauty secret.

Klum was a strong ambassador for Perfectil in that she passionately believed in the product she promoted, even extending her partnership to give more attention to the brand.