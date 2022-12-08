Heidi Klum walks America’s Got Talent: All-Stars red carpet in November 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

As she stepped out at the Women in Entertainment Gala in Hollywood this week, Heidi Klum looked pretty in pink.

The model and television host wore a bright pink sleeveless blazer over a matching crop top and miniskirt by the Australian designer Alex Perry.

She looked tanned and toned as she showed off her amazing legs in a pair of purple patent platforms by Valentino.

The 49-year-old wore her long blonde hair straight with her signature blunt bangs framing her face.

She kept her lips neutral but made a statement with some dark smoky eye makeup.

Heidi completed her bubblegum look with gold pendant coin necklaces as she posed for photos on the pink carpet.

Heidi Klum stuns at the People’s Choice Awards

Heidi also attended the People’s Choice Awards this week, where she wore a design by this year’s Making The Cut winner Yannik Zamboni.

The Swiss designer won season three of the fashion-based show Heidi Klum presents.

Heidi often likes to make a statement with her fashion choices and stepped out wearing a creation by Yannik’s label, Maison Blanche, an anti-fashion brand that focuses on conscious designs with a sociopolitical message.

She wore a deconstructed dress featuring a halterneck, tie-waist, and bright green abstract print. She completed her look with a pair of white thigh-high pointed boots, which perfectly showed off her long legs.

Heidi and Yannik shared photos of the look on their Instagram pages, with Yannik clearly honored that Heidi had chosen to support their brand.

They wrote in a caption to go along with the images, “the one & only @heidiklum 🤍 thank you for the support & love! Heidi is wearing @maisonblanche.swiss at the @peopleschoice awards 2022.”

Heidi Klum releases a track with Snoop Dogg

This year, Heidi completed one of her bucket list items and released her debut single along with Snoop Dogg in January.

The electro-dance track Chai Tea With Heidi features the rapper and producer due WeddingCake and vocals by Heidi herself.

The model sings a sample of Rod Stewart’s 1983 single, Baby Jane, as part of the collab. She explained to Billboard news at the time of the release, “when I went to Snoop’s and I played this to him, he’s like, ‘Oh, dance. You guys love dance tracks in Germany.’ And he went into the vocal booth right there and started rapping over it. … Three days later, we worked on it and it was done.”

While the song never impacted the US charts, Heidi still shares a link to the track in her Instagram bio. It was also used as the upbeat title song for the 17th season of Germany’s Next Top Model.