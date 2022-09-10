Heidi Klum in tiny string bikini for weekend throwback

Heidi Klum shows off a sizzling body with a bikini throwback. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Supermodel Heidi Klum is one of the most recognizable faces in fashion and has been on the scene since 1991, blowing away fans with her stunning beauty and amazing physique.

She has walked the runway for many top designers and graced the cover of many major fashion and beauty magazines.

Heidi is also very active on social media, and took to Instagram on Friday to bless her followers’ stories with a throwback bikini photo, showing that she’s still got it.

The jaw-dropping photo shows Heidi in a skimpy bikini, giving her best model pose on the beach. The multicolored floral two-piece accented Heidi’s summer tan skin and long blonde hair.

The spaghetti strap string bikini top accentuated Heidi’s natural curves, and showcased the body that made her a Victoria’s Secret Angel years ago.

Her bottoms of the same print were high-cut, plunging low in the front to show off her ripped midriff. Heidi turned up the heat by holding her arms behind her head to show off her toned figure.

Pic credit: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum has been a television host for nearly two decades

Heidi Klum was the ever-present host and judge of the hit fashion design show, Project Runway, from 2004 to 2017, which introduced her to a new generation of fans and made her even more famous with her designer send-off catchphrase, Auf Wiedersehen.

She also hosted and produced Germany’s Next Top Model, which she began in 2006 and still hosts to this day. She has been the series only permanent judge for the run of the show.

Heidi is also a judge on the talent show competition America’s Got Talent. She has hosted the series for nine seasons and now sits alongside Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and creator Simon Cowell.

Heidi is also a mom of four– her most important job

In addition to being a model and host, Heidi is also a mother to four children. Leni, her oldest child, is 18 years old, and her father is Italian racecar driver Flavio Briatore. Leni was raised from a young age Heidi’s ex-husband, Grammy-winning singer, Seal.

Seal and Heidi started dating in 2004, were married in 2005, and Seal also legally adopted Heidi’s daughter. Together, they have three kids: daughter Lou, 13, sons Johan, 16, and Henry, 17. They divorced after seven years of marriage, and Heidi married Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in 2019.