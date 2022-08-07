Heidi Klum in stringy bikini shows off weekend wet hair

Heidi Klum smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/HollywoodNewsWire

Heidi Klum is showing the 20-somethings that she can hang with the best of them, this as she shows off her sensational bikini body in a carefree weekend video also featuring her with wet hair.

The German supermodel and reality judge has upped the swimwear action on her Instagram these past few days, posting sizzling videos of herself as she enjoys a sun-soaked Miami getaway and delighting her 9.7 million followers.

In a post now topping 50,000 likes, the Project Runway alum showed off her toned figure while padding barefoot across a decked porch.

The Saturday-shared video showed Heidi in a barely-there and tie-dye string bikini as she toyed with her damp hair and sent fans love.

Walking slowly towards the camera, Heidi drew attention to her gym-honed figure and supermodel legs in her orange and peachy-toned swimwear, going stringy with waist ties and rocking a halterneck top.

Adding in metallic and reflective shades, the America’s Got Talent judge played Good Morning Sunshine music to accompany her video – she offered no words in her caption, just a simple sunshine and heart emoji.

This was a 2.0 deal.

Last Friday, Heidi made headlines for showing off her fit body in a striped bikini as she dramatically whipped her hair while posing on beach sands. Kneeling near the shore, the mom of four sent out a massive smile as she flaunted her enviable shape, celebrating the end of the working week and writing: “It’s Friday.”

Heidi Klum shuts down myth of models not eating

Heidi was part of the Victoria’s Secret Angel generation known for super-slim figures. Speaking to Shape, the ex to artist Seal revealed:

“The myth that models don’t eat is totally not true. I just think that because we’re in this business, we have to choose more wisely.”

“It’s not just about doing the cardio so that you’re nice and fit, and slim and trim, but your heart needs to pump, too, and that is very important,” she added. Heidi confirmed that she views health as a “big picture” deal.

Heidi Klum looks sensational at 49

Heidi is 49 and looking better than ever. She’s also got someone super youthful joining her in life – husband Tom Kaulitz is 32. Heidi and Tom tied the knot in 2019. They were first linked in March 2018, going public with their relationship later that year.

Heidi joins the list of age-defying celebs hovering around the 50 mark. Doing similar are actress Sofia Vergara, sitcom star Jennifer Aniston, and talk show queen Kelly Ripa.