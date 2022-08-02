Heidi Klum in skimpiest bikini leans back for an eye-popping view

Heidi Klum showed off a very close up view of herself in a bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Heidi Klum, former Victoria’s Secret model, America’s Got Talent judge, and all-around stunning supermodel, shared an eye-popping view of herself in a bikini, showing off her age-defying body.

The 49-year-old model has been enjoying a family vacation in St. Barts and has been showing off her bikini body in the process.

Heidi posted a video of herself in an orange and pink string bikini, propping the camera up on something down below so as to get an unusual view.

The camera had a view from below as she sat in a chair, arms gracefully held behind her as she leaned back, arching her back and showing off her incredibly toned stomach.

The bikini left very little to the imagination, featuring a small amount of material, though her modesty was covered, and she looked as if she was enjoying a day lounging and getting a tan.

Palm trees were seen in the background, and she sat below a clear blue sky, soaking up the sun on the celebrity vacation destination.

Heidi Klum poses in eye-popping video of herself in a bikini from a close-up angle

The video, posted to Instagram, received over 164k likes, including from Heidi’s fellow Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio.

She captioned the clip “Monday 🌝 🏝😎❤️,” clearly making a joke about the fact that she was on vacation and not languishing away in an office on a Monday morning.

In the same spot, just two days before, Heidi posted another racy bikini picture; however, she was only wearing bottoms.

The former Project Runway host posted a cheeky photo of herself from behind as she looked over her shoulder seductively.

She wore white string bikini bottoms that had very little material to cover everything, exposing her toned butt as she leaned forward.

Heidi was topless, most likely trying to get a tan without lines, and her hair was wet as if she had taken a refreshing dip in a pool earlier.

The sun was setting in front of a gorgeous backdrop of palm trees and ocean, though the supermodel clearly stole the attention.

Heidi Klum took part in a SKIMS photoshoot with Kim Kardashian

Heidi took part in a SKIMS photoshoot at the beginning of the year with founder Kim Kardashian, as well as Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Candice Swanepoel.

She spoke to Extra about the experience, telling the outlet Kim Kardashian originally wasn’t going to be in the photos, but she begged her to step in.

Heidi told the outlet, “It was so much fun, and I have to say Kim was there… She was just like… ‘I’ve been watching you guys all this time and now I can’t even believe it, you’re all here in my studio and you’re shooting this for me,’ and I was like, ‘Well, why are you not in the photos?’ and she’s like, ‘No, no, it’s all about you girls,’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, you should be in the photos.’ The clothes came off. She just hopped right in.”