Heidi Klum in sheer shirt poses in bed

Heidi Klum is lounging in bed with lingerie in a candid shot with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Heidi Klum is sharing summer vibes with her fans as the former Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off her beach-ready body on vacation.

The model often posts pictures of her daily life, which includes a lot of singing and dancing from the new recording artist.

Heidi went selfie-mode as she lounged on a white bedsheet with a black- sheer top and a cutout skirt.

The German supermodel turns off comments for many of her photos; she also hides the like count. But with millions of fans and followers, it is likely that many people approved of the shot.

Her hip bone was on full display as the lean model posed on her side.

Her blonde hair was in loose waves, and she wore smoky eye makeup.

Heidi Klum poses on bed with husband, Tom Kaulitz

Behind her in a hotel chair was her husband, Tom Kaulitz, wearing white slacks and a white button-up shirt with a black print. Neither she nor Tom is afraid to pack on the PDA for cameras and social media.

The lovers kept their distance, for the cameras, at least, as Tom appeared in the corner of the frame with a smile.

She shared the photos with her 9.7 million Instagram followers with the caption, “Summer vibes.”

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz’s relationship history

Heidi and Tom were first spotted in 2018 as the German natives attended the same party. Tom is a guitarist with a chart-topping band, Tokio Hotel. While the music group has enjoyed worldwide success, they are huge in Deutschland, where they are native.

With an age gap of nearly two decades, the relationship was sure to raise some eyebrows.

Heidi quickly gushed about her soon-to-be husband. She told Us Weekly, “He’s the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know when I was this happy the last time in my life. I mean, I am with my children, but with, you know, a man.”

She continued, “He’s absolutely wonderful… He’s German, and we maybe understand each other in a different way. But so far, so good!”

Less than a year after he started dating Heidi, Tom dropped on one knee. A few months later, in 2019, she and Tom secretly wed. The lovers held a ceremony a few months later in Italy during the summer of 2019.

Now, they often appear on each other’s social media pages, looking as loving as the day they were first spotted.