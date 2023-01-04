Heidi Klum is gorgeous in a red swimsuit as she celebrates 2023 from a hot tub with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Heidi Klum looked stunning in a red swimsuit as she celebrated the new year in a hot tub with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

Heidi carved out time from her busy schedule after sharing pictures and videos from on-set all week.

The German supermodel didn’t skip a beat, pushing her America’s Got Talent judging duties to the side to ring in 2023.

Heidi shared a video of the celebratory New Year’s affair on her Instagram, where she has amassed 10.4 million followers.

Although Heidi opted to hide her like count, it would be fair to assume that a decent amount of her fans appreciated the post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The video featured Heidi’s silly side, something she has shown frequently in the past.

Heidi Klum in red swimsuit welcomes 2023 with Tom Kaulitz

Heidi and her husband wore decorative gold hats as they shimmied in the hot tub while wearing swimming attire.

Heidi was radiant in her red swimsuit, and she was all smiles as she lounged in the tub with her husband.

Heidi’s red swimsuit had a cutout in the bodice and embellishments around the neck.

Also in the hot tub was Tom’s brother and Tokio Hotel bandmate Bill Kaulitz. The trio brought a fun energy to 2023, something they have each done in the past.

She also referenced her color choice in the caption that accompanied the post. Heidi wrote, “Happy 2023 ❤️ I hope you wore red ❤️🍀😜.”

The Germany’s Next Top Model face chose Dreams by Fleetwood Mac as the backing track to the fun clip.

Heidi has experience in the water beyond soaking in the hot tub.

She previously revealed that she stayed in shape by swimming laps during quarantine.

Heidi Klum’s swimming workout involves laps in the pool

When it comes to working out, Heidi prefers a low-impact routine, like swimming or hula hooping.

Heidi told Women’s Health UK via Fox News about her COVID-19 pandemic workouts.

Heidi shared, “I’m fortunate enough to have a pool at home, and when the pandemic started, I began swimming 20 laps a day. Low-impact exercise like this is much better for my joints than running on a treadmill.”

However, Heidi also said she loved to switch things up and have fun.

She continued, “Hula hooping is a great low-impact option, too – as is all the trampolining I do!”

As Heidi maintains her youthful spirit in 2023, her followers are the real winners.