Heidi Klum in busty swimsuit poses on bed

Heidi Klum flaunts swimsuit body in Sports Illustrated. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Heidi Klum took some time from gallivanting around Europe with daughter Leni to share some throwbacks from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit days.

The German model has been making appearances on her native continent, also attending the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show in Syracuse, Italy.

The former Sports Illustrated model and wife of Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz posted the intimate throwback on her Instagram page for the enjoyment of her 9.6 million followers.

She turned the comments option off on her post. Although fans could not show love with comments, they could offer up some likes.

Heidi Klum poses in bed wearing an ab-baring swimsuit

Heidi Klum shared an old swimsuit picture from her days as a Sports Illustrated model. She looked natural with minimal makeup as she posed on a floral-print blanket on a hotel bed.

She wore a light-colored swimsuit that was strapless, featuring a cutout that bared her toned abs. The swimsuit gave Heidi a busty appearance as she struck a model pose in the lap of luxury.

Heidi placed her arms behind her back and revealed her bronzed skin, accentuated by the camera flash.

She wrote in the caption, “….. a long long time ago !! 🙃 Swimsuit fitting for @si_swimsuit.”

The America’s Got Talent judge wore her hair in a side part and gazed at the camera.

The model’s career has spanned decades, and she has a lot of throwbacks from which to choose.

Heidi Klum attends Dolce and Gabbana show in Siracusa, Sicily

Heidi Klum was all smiles at the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show this weekend. The show marked the tenth anniversary of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s Alta Moda and took place at Piazza Duomo in Siracusa, Sicily.



After the star-studded Balenciaga show from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, many fashionistas made a trip from Paris to Syracuse to catch their favorite Italian label. Heidi shared multiple photos wearing a fabulous black jumpsuit while she dazzled in the historic city. The sheer black jumpsuit clung to her statuesque frame, showing a hint of skin.

She wore an intricately designed black jumpsuit with hundreds of colorful jewels. She revealed the jumpsuit was hand-sewn, writing in the caption, “Covered in hundreds of hand-sewn jewels 💎@dolcegabbana ❤️ 🇮🇹.”

Heidi paired the black jumpsuit with matching open-toe heels featuring an embellished strap and hand-sewn jewels.

Other well-known celebrities at the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show included Drew Barrymore, Helen Mirren, Sharon Stone, and Emma Roberts.