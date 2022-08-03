Heidi Klum in bikini runs on beach

Heidi Klum is wearing a thong and celebrating her marriage with Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Heidi Klum is celebrating her third anniversary with Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in style with a beach day in a thong bikini.

The 49-year-old German supermodel shared a short video with her husband of three years as the two ran into the ocean from the sandy beach.

Heidi and Tom are not afraid to share their love on social media; she often posts photos and videos while she engages in public displays of affection with her man.

The short video showed the couple as they held hands and playfully ran into the water.

Heidi’s blonde locks and Tom’s brown tresses blew in the wind as the lovers ran full speed into the crystal-clear waters of St. Barths.

Heidi shared the video with her 9.7 million followers and disabled the comments section.

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz run into the ocean

Heidi wore a tiny string pink bikini with a light-colored thong bottom.

Tom wore black swim trunks with his tattoos on full display.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has ramped up her bikini posts in the last week as she flaunted her supermodel body and declared her love for her man.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy 3 Year Anniversary my L❤️VE St.Barths August 3 2022.”

Heidi Klum’s relationship with Tom Kaulitz

Some naysayers pointed to the 16.5-year age gap between Heidi and her younger man as a potential source of problems. But things appear to be going well for the German natives, who just celebrated their third wedding anniversary. While Heidi is a well-known supermodel, Tom is well-known in his own right as the guitarist for Tokio Hotel.

Heidi and Tom attended a party together in 2018, which sparked rumors of a relationship between the German celebrities. The two met in April 2018 through Heidi’s job, Germany’s Next Top Model, and the couple hit it off instantly.

Just months after meeting Tom, Heidi appeared smitten, talking to Us Weekly about her lover in September 2018.

Heidi said, “He’s the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know when I was this happy the last time in my life. I mean, I am with my children, but with, you know, a man. He’s absolutely wonderful.”

A few months later, Tom popped the question and in 2019, Heidi and Tom secretly wed.

Tom and Heidi made things official surrounded by loved ones at an Italian ceremony, three years ago.