Heidi Klum in bikini gets cheeky with pink floatie

Nothing screams “Hot Girl Summer” quite like supermodel Heidi Klum beachin’ it in a tiny bikini.

When she’s not searching for stars on the judging panel of America’s Got Talent, the model has seemingly been enjoying the summer season alongside friends and loved ones.

Klum, 49, was recently seen sporting a barely-there white two-piece while walking up a sandy hill with palm trees peeking through the background.

The swimsuit featured a halter design on top and ties that connected the bottoms on both sides of her hips.

The German model smiled as she held onto a round pool floatie and her wavy, beachy hair fell onto her shoulders.

Encompassed by the large, pink pool float, her cheeky bottoms were put on full display to reveal her tan and toned physique.

Heidi Klum shows fans what her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ looks like

In another cheeky display, Klum took to Instagram to show off her assets in another paradise photo.

The model appeared to be wearing the same swimsuit as she leaned over a balcony to reveal the white bikini bottoms — except this time, there was no bikini top in sight.

With wet, tousled hair, Klum looked back at the camera as the sun set on the tropical scenery behind her.

“My hot girl summer 2022,” she wrote.

In true-Klum fashion, she made the decision to disable comments on the summertime shot.

Heidi Klum shows fans her makeup-free summer skin

In a “fresh out of the shower” comparison, Klum recently showed fans a side-by-side comparison of what she looks like with and without a filter.

The video, uploaded to her Instagram feed, revealed a split screen of Klum with half of her face containing a visible filter and the other half sporting her natural beauty.

“Good Morning Filter No Filter,” she wrote in the caption.

Although Klum typically doesn’t allow users to comment on her post, the portal was left open on the contrasting clip.

Users flooded the post with replies to remind the model that even at the age of 49, no beauty filter is necessary.

“No filter needed my dear,” one user wrote, along with responses such as “Stay the way you are” and “Baby you’re beautiful any side we Love miss heidi with and without filters.”

Megan Thee Stallion may have officially coined the phrase, but it seems as if Heidi Klum is really embracing her natural beauty and making herself one of this summer’s top “Hot Girls.”