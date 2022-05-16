Heidi Klum impresses in thigh-high boots and minidress

Heidi Klum Billboard Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Heidi Klum continued to flaunt her hot body–this time, on the red carpet of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. She wore a brightly colored yellow dress with a mile-high thigh slit that showed off her famous legs.

The America’s Got Talent judge is one of many ladies in Hollywood who manage to age backward. The model, who is embarking on a music career, took a break from singing and dancing to pose for the camera.

She didn’t walk the red carpet alone–Heidi was joined by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, the guitarist for Tokio Hotel.

Heidi Klum in thigh-high boots at the BBMAs

Heidi Klum worked the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in style as she enjoyed the sights and sounds of the award show.

She paired her neon yellow dress with thigh-high black boots and matching opera gloves. The shoulderless gown showed off Heidi’s fit and slender physique. Heidi’s dress featured expertly placed ruching on one side, designed to show her body.

Heidi posted a video on her Instagram where she struck various poses for the cameras. Her long blonde locks were straight and in a middle part as the tresses cascaded down her back.

Heidi tagged the team of stylists who helped make her look possible and her gown’s designer, Toni Maticevsk. Finally, she shouted out Casadei, the Italian luxury shoe brand and designer of her boots.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Heidi showed her boots were made for walking for the second time this weekend.

Heidi Klum dances in a thong and thigh-high boots

Heidi Klum set hearts racing as she posed in a thong and thigh-high boots.

The supermodel posted photos and videos taken by her husband, Tom, which showed her perfect derriere through a see-through bodysuit with cartoon animal print.

Heidi strutted in the videos wearing a sheer bodysuit that leaves nothing to the imagination; she also danced and gyrated her hips to Tiesto.

The German model has already dominated the fashion industry and now has her eyes set on the music industry. She released Chai Tea with Heidi in March and dropped a music video with Snoop Dogg.

She revealed to talk show host Ellen Degeneres that working with Snoop Dogg was on her bucket list. She said, “It was always a dream of mine to sing with Snoop Dogg. I don’t know, do you guys all have a bucket list? This, for me, was bucket list number one, and there was really nothing after that.”

She may not have anything left on her bucket list, but she has other jobs in the works. Heidi has a hosting gig with America’s Got Talent alongside Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell.

America’s Got Talent premieres on May 31 on NBC.