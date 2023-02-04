Heidi Klum returned to her Victoria’s Secret modeling roots with an impromptu fashion show featuring some stunning looks.

The Germany’s Next Top Model host posted the video on her Instagram, where she has amassed 10.5 million followers.

Heidi’s followers often receive fashion posts and updates about her life.

But for her latest post, Heidi had a question about Valentine’s Day. Heidi wanted to know if her followers had selected an outfit for the romantic holiday.

And judging from Heidi’s post, it looks like she has some contenders, all of which looked amazing.

Heidi struck a few poses, wearing bright pink hair with heart-shaped animations, adding a romantic vibe to the shot.

Heidi Klum stuns while choosing her Valentine’s Day outfit

Heidi tried on her outfits one by one, starting with a black lace top and matching underwear. Then, she slipped into a sheer teddy that was very beautiful and delicate.

Although Heidi didn’t tag any brands, her lingerie looked like it could have been Intimissimi. Heidi has served as a brand ambassador with her daughter, Leni, and has posted a lot of content wearing the company in the past.

Next, Heidi tried on a sheer black one-piece, which resembled the Intimissimi Love Cadeau Bodysuit, retailing for $59.

Heidi took a walk on the wild side with a few variations of leopard print, including a see-through teddy and a matching nightgown, before switching things up and trying on something blue.

Heidi’s caption read, “Have you picked your outfit for Valentines Day 🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️???????????”

It was clear that Heidi had a good time as she struck poses and proved her supermodel status. And it seems that Heidi’s daughter Leni is hot on her tail, with a flourishing modeling career of her own.

Heidi Klum promotes Intimissimi lingerie with daughter Leni

Heidi and Leni joined other famous faces like Jennifer Lopez, Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni, and Irina Shayk as ambassadors for Intimissimi.

The mother-daughter duo did a series of advertisements for the Italian lingerie brand as they struck poses in the beautiful garments. Heidi shared one of the Intimissimi videos on her Instagram a few months ago.

Heidi’s caption read, “Together with @intimissimiofficial we celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel. Check out our favorite styles online and in all Intimissimi stores and explore ‘the art of Italian lingerie.'”

As Heidi wrote in her caption, Intimissimi sought to celebrate women with the head-turning campaign.