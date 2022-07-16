Heidi Klum goes topless for ‘hot’ photo wearing a tiny red bikini bottom

German supermodel Heidi Klum wearing Toni Maticevski arrives at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Heidi Klum opted for nothing but a tiny bikini bottom to beat the heat.

The German model has made a career out of being comfortable in front of a camera and declared herself a nudist many years ago.

She recalled visiting nude beaches with her parents and decided to treat her Instagram followers to a sizzling topless photo.

The busy superstar model is a judge on Germany’s Next Topmodel and the NBC reality show America’s Got Talent.

Heidi has some company as she works on her tan as she spends time in Europe.

She is joined by her younger husband Tom Kaulitz who opted to go topless as well.

Heidi Klum is ‘hot’ in red bikini bottoms

The 49-year-old model let her long blonde hair flow over her chest while flaunting her toned abs. She wore nothing but a bikini bottom with strings coming over her hips.

‘Boy it’s HOT,’ Heidi wrote in the caption for her roughly 9.7 million followers using a sun emoji for the uppercase vowel.

Though Klum restricted comments, barring the thirsty onlookers from leaving comments on the photo.

She also shared a photo of her husband, German musician Tom Kaulitz, relaxing nude with a towel covering his crown jewel.

“Hot girl Summer 😛,” she wrote in the cheeky caption of the photo.

Heidi proved that her stunning body at almost 50 comes with hard work as she took a video in the gym wearing tights before she began working out.

Heidi Klum can’t stop sweating

In a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Klum revealed that her hidden talent is controlling her sweat problem.

When asked about her hidden talent, Klum told Colbert, “Well, I can make myself not sweat in the face, she said, continuing:

“I will sweat like crazy here where you can’t see it, but I will tell myself, ‘don’t sweat in the face right now,’ because I don’t want to have a shiny face.”

Colbert told the model he could use her talent due to his own facial sweating, to which she responded, “I just tell myself not to sweat in the face!”

The experienced model revealed that she learned how to stop sweating on her face through her job, explaining:

“They come all the time and they will put that powder puff in your face 24/7,” before adding that she “[sweats] everywhere where you don’t see it,” gesturing toward her armpits, adding, “That’s my talent. It’s hidden because I don’t show it.”