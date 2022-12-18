Heidi Klum looked stunning in a sexy, topless snap as she posed by the beach in just her underwear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Heidi Klum looked to be reminiscing about some of her incredible modeling days recently as she shared a sensual pic ahead of Christmas.

The 49-year-old former Victoria’s Secret runway star and current host of the reality show Project Runway got ahead of the winter blues as she shared what seemed to be one of her more stunning throwback snaps from days past.

Looking as toned and gorgeous as ever in the black-and-white photo, Heidi posed next to a gently lapping oceanfront, wearing nothing but her underwear.

The typically-blonde beauty looked to be donning the chocolate locks she was born with as she gave a small, side grin at the lens.

Her tresses were swept up into a perfectly-messy updo, tendrils of hair spiraling down to dangle around her shoulders.

To conceal her nude upper body curves, Heidi clasped both hands in front of her, resting her arms along her chest line so just hints of skin were visible.

Showing off the physique she is so famous for possessing, the model turned herself at an angle so that her flat midsection, thin waistline, and slender thighs and legs could be seen.

White-looking underwear adorned her lower half, covering the model’s sensitive area and elevating the photo from risque to breathtaking.

Pic credit: @heidiklum/Instagram

Heidi Klum poses topless in bikini bottoms

This is not the first time Heidi has graced her social media site with her presence while scantily clad, having scorched the web this summer as she did the same thing but swapped out underwear for bikini bottoms.

In the middle of the high heat of July, Heidi brought even more sizzle to summer as she shared a stunning snap of herself posing next to a large window while wearing just the stringy red garment around her.

Leaving her blonde hair free and down to cover up her bare top, Heidi proved that she still possesses the incredible body of her younger modeling years.

Looking the same as she did in her 20s as she now approaches 50, Heidi is no stranger to doing what it takes to keep her figure looking trim and fit.

Heidi Klum packs in the protein and exercises to stay fit

As reported by Women’s Health, Heidi’s nutritionist, Oz Garcia, opened up about the star’s eating habits and exercise routine to relay just how the stunner keeps her body looking so toned as the years go on.

Taking a look at what Heidi eats in a week, Oz said the blonde bombshell kicks off the day with lots of protein, fixing up three scrambled eggs whites and adding spinach, onions, parsley, and bell peppers while munching on a side of fruit and sipping on tea.

Lunch consists of lean meat combined with a grain, such as rice or quinoa, and tossed with stir-fried veggies, while dinner maintains a similar theme but with fish swapped in for meat and steamed broccoli on the plate as her green.

While Heidi does what it takes to keep herself toned, the model doesn’t let dessert fall by the wayside, allowing herself a treat of sorbet or dark chocolate to finish off the day.

In terms of her workouts, Heidi shared that she does not try to adhere to rigid workout routines since having kids, saying, “I have a treadmill that’s really great, but it just sits there unused. It looks nice, but I don’t have time to use it.”

Instead, she chooses to use daily activities as her mode of breaking a sweat, working in her steps by walking her dog, riding her bike instead of driving when possible, and jumping with her kids on the trampoline.