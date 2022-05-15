Heidi Klum goes buns out in thigh-high boots

Heidi Klum dances in a thong. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Heidi Klum tried out a new look as the German-born supermodel posed in a thong and thigh-high boots. Heidi turns 49 years old next month, but that isn’t slowing her down; in fact, she is trying new career moves.

She wore a sheer bodysuit that left little to the imagination and featured a cartoon print.

Heidi shook what her mama gave her and posed to show her statuesque body that was nothing short of perfection.

Finally, Heidi shared some affectionate mirror selfies with her younger husband, German guitarist Tom Kaulitz, who is 32 years old.

Heidi showed off her impeccable body in a series of videos and photos. The model wore a sheer bodysuit with animal images and shook her behind as she enjoyed her outfit.

The picture, taken in Las Vegas, showed Heidi strutting with lush greenery and mosaic tiles underneath her thigh-high black boots.

She indicated in the caption that it was her husband who took the photo.

Her caption contained some emojis and the handle of her hubby.

Heidi liked the outfit so much, she posted several videos in it.

One video showed Heidi as she strutted down a hotel hallway and looked back at the camera.

Another clip zooms in on Heidi’s rear as she wiggles to the beat. Heidi danced to Tiesto with a baseball cap on her head. Her long blonde hair was straight and cascaded down her back.

Heidi also shared a selfie with her man as she rocked the sheer bodysuit.

Heidi Klum collaborates with Snoop Dogg

Heidi Klum is best known as a model, but the America’s Got Talent judge also has musical aspirations. In March, she dropped a music video with Snoop Dogg. She revealed to talk show host Ellen Degeneres that working with Snoop Dogg was on her bucket list.

Heidi exclaimed, “It was always a dream of mine to sing with Snoop Dogg. I don’t know, do you guys all have a bucket list? This, for me, was bucket list number one, and there was really nothing after that.”

In the black and white video, a suggestively dressed Heidi danced along to the high-tempo beat. She wore a lace-up corset and over-the-knee heel boots.

Heidi continued, “I was always the biggest fan of Snoop, so I just thought, ‘If you don’t put it out there and you don’t ask, how is he supposed to know?’ So I just called him up, and I told him that, and he said, ‘Let’s make it happen, come to Inglewood.’”

Heidi gushed about her dream come true, “So I go to his studio and then we made the song together,” she continued, “And it’s the most craziest thing for me because this is like dream of all dreams for me to do this song with Snoop Dogg.”

For now, Heidi will focus on her judging gig; she is a judge on America’s Got Talent, and the new season premieres on May 31st.