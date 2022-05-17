Heidi Klum goes braless, loses underwear for date night in leather minidress

Heidi Klum wore a leather dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Heidi Klum looked better than ever as she celebrated date night with her husband, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz. Heidi wore a black, sleeveless leather mini dress with side cutouts that showed what she was not wearing — underwear!

Heidi is married to Tom Kaulitz, someone 17 years her junior, and maybe the younger rocker is keeping her young. The two had just attended the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where they posed together and matched on the red carpet.

Heidi turns 49 years old next month, but she shows no signs of slowing down– if anything, she is heating up. She has more music on the way and judges America’s Got Talent, which premieres later this month.

Heidi Klum celebrates Las Vegas date night

Heidi Klum packed on the PDA in pictures posted with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

Heidi arched her back on a Vegas balcony and showed off the side of her black leather minidress.

Her black leather dress featured eight holes on each side to reveal that the model was not wearing underwear. Her long legs were on full display as the supermodel worked her famous assets.

Heidi and Tom posed lovingly in another picture as she pressed her hips against his body, and he placed a hand on her butt. The loving photo featured heart emojis in the caption as the model seemed head over heels in love with her man.

The German-born model, who is now dabbling in music, smiled from ear to ear in the fun pictures.

Heidi returns to screens with Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent

Heidi is living it up between taping for the talent show she judges, America’s Got Talent.

Earlier this week, AGT called Heidi the queen as they posted a gorgeous picture of her in a neon dress with opera gloves at the 2022 BBMAs.

The tweet read, “Yes we have been slayed thank you so much for asking. 👑 @heidiklum …”

Today, NBC tweeted a picture of Heidi wearing shades to drum up excitement for the show. The tweet said, “The fact that #AGT returns in just 2 WEEKS is mind-boggling!”

NBC also teased new talent surpassing anything fans have seen before.

The fact that #AGT returns in just 2 WEEKS is mind-boggling! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/95ICDu34x0 — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) May 17, 2022

Host Terry Crews returns, and so do judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel.

The show premieres on May 31st, and fans will be excited to see the new crop of contestants and banter between the judges. Not to mention the eye candy that Heidi and Sofia provide.