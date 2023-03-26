German supermodel Heidi Klum is currently taping the 18th season of America’s Got Talent and is doing it in the only way she knows how to — in style!

Heidi first became a panelist on the show during Season 8 and will be in the company of Simon Cowell, Terry Crews, and Sofia Vergara for the upcoming episodes.

The Germany’s Next Top Model host is no stranger to putting on a flawless display, having walked countless runways for Victoria’s Secret and graced the covers of GQ, Shape, and Cosmopolitan, to name a few.

Currently, she has 10.6 million followers on Instagram, where she frequently shows off her killer outfit choices.

At 49 years old, Heidi is still flawless and remains a fashion icon.

While in Los Angeles, she was captured by the paparazzi in an outfit that proved she’s still got it going on.

Heidi Klum nails an all-black ensemble from head to toe

While enjoying another day at work, Heidi had all eyes on her at the latest taping for America’s Got Talent.

The statuesque beauty stunned in a plain black crop top that went across one shoulder. She teamed the ensemble with a high-waisted miniskirt of the same color, featuring a slit going up the middle.

Heidi wrapped herself up in a blazer jacket and completed her look with leather thigh-high boots.

Embracing the sunny weather, she covered her eyes with a pair of large black shades and accessorized herself with numerous gold rings and earrings.

Heidi rocked acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of white polish and wore her blonde locks down with a full fringe.

Heidi Klum looking flawless in her all-black outfit. Photo: BACKGRID

As seen in the snapshot above, Heidi was clearly glowing as she flashed a radiant smile while waving at the paparazzi.

Holding her black-and-white leather handbag beside her in her right hand, Heidi was photographed outdoors on the streets of LA, proving that black is her color.

Heidi Klum was the first German model to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel

In 1998, Heidi became the first model from Germany to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

She enjoyed a very successful run with the lingerie brand before calling it a day in 2010, per The Sun.

Proud of her accomplishments, Heidi took to Instagram in August 2022 to share a snapshot of herself on the catwalk wearing huge white wings from when she was pregnant with her daughter, Leni Klum.

Donning a matching jeweled underwear set, Heidi wowed with wavy platinum blonde hair.

“Seems like only yesterday that this photo was taken when I was four months pregnant with you safe and sound in my belly,” she wrote in her caption.