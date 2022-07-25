Heidi Klum for nude sheet stretch says ‘Come back to bed Baby’

Heidi Klum stretched out nude for a bedtime tease session. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/IzumiHasegawa/HollywoodNewsWireInc.

Heidi Klum keeps proving that she is the queen of putting her body on display for viewers everywhere to drool over as she hopped onto Instagram to post her second skin-revealing snap in less than a week.

The German-born former Victoria’s Secret model and America’s Got Talent co-judge, 49, bared it all once again as she laid herself out on top of a bed and covered up her chest with one arm while her bent leg concealed her lower private region.

Last week, Heidi burned up the internet after posing topless while rocking some barely-there bikini bottoms as she stood by a large, glassed patio doorway.

The star has fans accustomed to her flashy photo dumps, with Heidi often seeming to enjoy proving that age is just a number as she flaunts her slender-as-a-teenager physique.

Now, the mom of four, which includes model daughter Leni Klum, got back in her comfort zone as she sprawled out on the sheets for a little weekend tease as she presumably beckoned her husband Tom Kaulitz to “come back to bed.”

Heidi could be seen in full nude view as she lay out on top of the sheets, giving a slight arch to her back while one hand reached back to tousle her blonde locks.

Heidi Klum impresses in skimpy wear

Heidi has continued to ensure that the population keeps her name at the top of their minds, giving a consistent flow of Instagram posts on a near-daily basis.

Along with remaining a superstar in her own right, Heidi also showed her ability to share the modeling world with her daughter Leni and her talent at picking out the perfect hand-me-downs from her 18-year-old offspring.

In a fun and flirty video shared with her 9.7 million fans, Heidi recently threw on a ruffled bikini set owned by Leni. She took to prancing around in the itty bitty number to further drill in the point that she does indeed still have the body of a youngster.

Earlier this May, Heidi strutted her stuff in a sheer bodysuit and thong, jiggling her hips while offering up a perfect rear view of her nearly-naked booty as her long legs looked as slender as ever in thigh-high boots.

Heidi Klum reveals how she stays in shape

With an active career and a busy life behind-the-scenes with her four children keeping her busy, Heidi shared her secrets to staying fit in an interview with Shape.

“I don’t have time for workouts every day,” Heidi admitted to the publication. “Being the mother of four kids is a workout in itself! Balancing my work and their schedules makes it hard to find time for a traditional exercise routine, so we try to do as many outdoor activities as a family as possible.”

She also dispelled the rumor that models stay skinny by refusing to eat, saying, “The myth that models don’t eat is totally not true. I just think that because we’re in this business, we have to choose more wisely. It’s not just about doing the cardio so that you’re nice and fit and slim and trim, but your heart needs to pump, too, and that is very important.”