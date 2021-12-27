Heidi Klum flashes backside in raunchy photo, sends flirty message to husband Tom Kaulitz

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Heidi Klum has been married to her third husband Tom Kaulitz since 2019. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

After sharing a butt-baring photo, Heidi Klum made her intention clear with a flirty message to her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

The model and TV host shared Christmas Holiday photos of her children and hubby with her 8.9 million Instagram followers.

The 48-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel has four children from a previous relationship with British singer Seal.

Heidi dons nothing but a bedsheet in the flirty photo as she bared her butt while standing on the sprawling staircase of her $9.875 million gated mansion in Bel Air.

In the caption, she sent a message to her hubby, writing: “Let’s go back to bed 🥰❤️🎄🚀.”

In the other two photos in the Instagram post, she cuddles up with her large dog, a huge Irish wolfhound, and shares a kiss with Tom in the third photo.

Tom Kaulitz is a guitarist for the German rock band Tokio Hotel. The couple reportedly started dating in 2018 before becoming engaged after a year. Klum and Tom had a private wedding in February 2019.

Heidi is no stranger to showing skin; aside from posing in lingerie as a model, the self-proclaimed nudist revealed why she is comfortable baring it all in an interview, according to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

“I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist,” she told Ocean Drive Magazine, adding: “I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless.”

Heidi’s daughter Leni Klum follows her modeling footsteps

Leni Olumi Klum the daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal is a model, following her mother’s career.

She is the biological daughter of Flavio Briatore, but the businessman was reportedly not involved in her life.

The 17-year-old was adopted by Seal when she was five years old.

In August, as previously reported on Monsters & Critics, Leni made her runway debut for a Dolce & Gabbana show in Italy.

Last year, she made her modeling debut alongside her mother for Vouge Germany. She has 1.1 million followers on Instagram and has posed for numerous fashion outlets.

In a recent interview, Heidi said her daughter could take over as a host and judge on Germany’s Next Topmodel.

“Who knows, maybe in five years when I’m not hosting the show anymore maybe it’s going to be like ‘Germany’s Next Topmodel’ by Leni Klum instead of Heidi Klum. Who knows … she’s kind of playing with this idea,” she said of her teen daughter to People TV via USA Today.