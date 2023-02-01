Heidi Klum looked to be having a grand time as she celebrated downtime in Sin City.

Clearly taking a mini-break from judging on the reality show America’s Got Talent, Heidi proved again that her 20+ years as a runway model have continued to pay off as she shared another stunning snap with fans.

The sprawl of the city of Las Vegas spread out behind Heidi as she posed in front of three giant windows, the Palazzo hotel clearly seen amongst the towering buildings.

The 5-foot-9-inch blonde, who will turn 50 this June, smiled widely for the camera, which presumably was manned by her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

She wrapped her hair up in a white towel, looking freshly showered for the pic as she kept herself covered up with a plush bathrobe, sporting golden underwear underneath.

Propping one leg out to show off the knee-high heeled black velvet boots she donned on her lower half, Heidi kept her post upbeat as she reveled in her momentary freedom from filming.

“Hump😈Day… Viva Las Vegas 🥳🚀,” she captioned her post.

Heidi recently gave her fans a reminder of just how successful her Victoria’s Secret runway days were as she shared a stunning throwback.

Heidi Klum dazzles in a sparkly two-piece

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Heidi snuck in a trip down memory lane via her Instagram Stories, and the model was a vision.

Looking to be in mid-walk along the VS runway, Heidi gave her fiercest model gaze at the lens while clad in the brand’s millennium bra and underwear set from the year 1999.

The incredible underwear ensemble resembled anything but everyday wear as the entire thing was embellished with crystal-esque stars and stones.

Clear gems made up the straps of the set and even the material of the two pieces seemed to be made from an array of deep turquoise jewels.

Her bottom half matched the bra perfectly, with identical hues making up the material and rows of stars hanging low along the hip string.

Although her VS days are long gone, Heidi has made it clear time and time again that she must be doing something right, as her figure has not seemed to change one bit in over twenty years.

Heidi Klum shares her exercise and diet tips

According to an interview with Glamour, Heidi admitted that her fitness routine doesn’t take a break in winter.

“I pretend it’s bikini season all year and regularly make healthy decisions,” she explained.

“My favorite workout is a long run along the Westside Highway, which stretches along the Hudson River in New York City…it’s a beautiful path, and you always feel surrounded by such an amazing community.”

Due to her busy schedule of filming for AGT and co-hosting the reality show Making the Cut with pal Tim Gunn, Heidi said she can’t force herself into adhering to set schedules with her workouts, relying instead on using what’s around her at a given moment.

Sometimes she will employ the use of her children’s trampoline while at other times she breaks a sweat going out for a hike or doing sit-ups in her hotel room.

As far as her diet goes, Heidi said she enjoys veggie and fruit smoothies nearly every morning to ensure she gets her daily dose of vitamins, minerals, and greens.

While Heidi obviously knows how to stick with her clean eating patterns, she said that she isn’t afraid to dig into a cheeseburger every so often.

“If I want a cheeseburger, I am not only going to eat that cheeseburger, but I’m going to enjoy that cheeseburger,” she said.