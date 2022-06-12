Heidi Klum dances in daughter’s yellow thong bikini

Heidi Klum dances in a yellow thong bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Heidi Klum turned 49 years old this month, but her body looks the same as when she graced the Victoria’s Secret runway 20 years ago.

The German supermodel shared a video in a yellow bikini for her followers. The America’s Got Talent judge danced to EDM with a silly animal-ear filter. The post was not unusual for the model, who often posts dancing videos and photos with her husband, guitarist Tom Kaulitz.

Heidi also shared that this particular bikini originally belonged to her daughter, Leni Klum. Leni turned 18 years old last month but is the same size as her supermodel mama.

Heidi Klum dances in a yellow bikini

Heidi Klum danced in her daughter’s bikini, and she looked great while doing so. She jumped around and threw her arms in the air as she tossed her head back and forth and got into the beat.

She wore a yellow string bikini top which showed off her flat stomach and ripped abs. Her yellow bikini bottom was thong-style but was still a bit loose in the front and had small bows on each side.

Heidi danced to Savage by Tiësto and Deorro on a balcony, and there were palm trees visible in the background, as well as a large swimming pool.

Heidi wrote in the caption, “This is me happy dancing in @leniklum ‘s hand me downs @frankiesbikinis @gigihadid.”

Heidi shared the flirty video with her 9.5 million followers, many of whom showed love for the post with likes and comments.

Gigi Hadid’s Frankie’s bikini collaboration was released in May

Gigi Hadid collaborated with Frankie’s Bikinis and announced the partnership in a share on social media. She wore the same bikini that Heidi was captured dancing in above. Gigi’s bikini featured a yellow lemon color and ruffled bottoms with tiny bows.

Gigi’s connection to Frankies Bikinis is highly personal– she went to school with the founder of the line.

Gigi told Vogue about her collaboration, “Creating this collection was so special because there are so many details that we incorporated into each piece that are personal to both my friendship with Frank and my personal life.”

Francesca Aiello is the founder of Frankies Bikinis, and she went to school with Gigi in Malibu. Frankie said about her longtime friend Gigi, “She is hard-working, incredibly intelligent, and the type of person that goes out of her way to make the people around them feel loved and comfortable.”

Frankie’s bikinis is popular with celebrities, including Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, and Camila Cabello.