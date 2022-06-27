Heidi Klum dances in braless leather dress

Heidi Klum dances suggestively in a leather dress without a bra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

German supermodel Heidi Klum was feeling herself in a recent video, which featured a lot of leather, and a little dancing.

The former Victoria’s Secret model shared a video on her social media page, which featured her dancing to Beyonce in a tiny black leather dress.

Heidi opted to go braless and show a ton of skin as she teased fans about the happenings of the night prior.

She shared the video with her 9.6 million followers, who rewarded the clip with likes.

Heidi Klum is feeling herself in a braless leather dress

Heidi Klum posted a flirty dancing video to her Instagram page, where the model danced and posed in a sultry display.

The video started with Heidi turning the camera on, which was focused directly on her cleavage. Her assets were ample, and she was braless, wearing a leather dress with spaghetti straps.

Heidi backed away from the camera and revealed more of her outfit. With the straps of her dress down, she began dancing.

She went BDSM-style in the black leather dress, which featured leather string criss-cross details on the bodice. There were also strings on the hips as she flashed some skin.

Heidi danced to Feeling Myself by Nicki Minaj and Beyonce. It looked like Heidi took the song’s message to heart because as she danced, she was literally feeling herself.

Heidi’s blonde hair was down and in a side part as she danced to the beat and even dropped it low. She whipped her hair around and appeared to be amping herself up.

The model wrote in the caption, “About last night ………”

The blonde bombshell turned off the comments, but one can only imagine what they would say.

Heidi Klum is excited to judge America’s Got Talent

Heidi Klum is back as a judge this year on America’s Got Talent, and she recently revealed just how excited she was to return. AGT returned on May 31 with hosts Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara.

Heidi said of Season 17 of AGT, “Better than ever; it’s a roller coaster ride of emotions. There are so many unusual and different acts this year.”

Heidi told host Terry Crews about her level of excitement.

“I feel like the people on the stage are a little more nervous. I know exactly what that’s like. I sometimes wanna wear a diaper cause I’m so nervous I might poop myself.”

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.