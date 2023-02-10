Heidi Klum was in good company as she made an appearance at a drag brunch held at Senor Frogs bar located at the Treasure Island Hotel on the Las Vegas strip.

The model and America’s Got Talent judge wore a dazzling outfit consisting of a beige feathered crop top and high-waisted silver sequin underwear.

She threw a beige trenchcoat with a feather trim over her look as she posed on a wooden table with her feet on a bar stool.

The 49-year-old ran her hand through her long blonde hair as she stretched out her long legs and posed for a photo.

Heidi accessorized her look with tan fishnet stockings and a pair of crystal-encrusted court shoes by Christian Louboutin.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She used RuPaul’s song Supermodel (You Better Work) as the soundtrack to the video she posted online, captioning the clip with a simple red heart emoji.

Heidi Klum parties with drag queens

Heidi looked like she enjoyed herself at the drag brunch event, and later she stopped to take a photo with six of the queens who run the show. Most of the performers at the brunch, which runs four mornings per week, are RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni including Shannel, Kahanna Montrese, DeJa Skye, and Yara Sofia.

Heidi posed with the six drag stars, who also included Roxy Brooks and Hot Chocolate, and shared the colorful snap with her 10.5 million followers.

She wrote in the caption, “Had the BEST time at @dragbrunchvegas with my sisters @theroxybrooks @theofficialshannel @kahannamontrese @larryedwardslv @yarasofiapr @dejaskye 💖👠💄🎰🤩🎲💃🏼🪩💋.”

It’s unclear whether Heidi was performing as part of the show or just a guest, but she definitely looked the part anyway!

Heidi Klum reveals the tips that keep her slim

At nearly 50, Heidi still has the amazing figure that made her famous. In a previous interview with Women’s Health Magazine, she revealed some of the things she does to keep her figure looking trim and toned.

Klum says that she starts every day with a healthy smoothie to get her nutrients in, and eats a diet full of chicken, fish, and veggies. She stays clear of carbs though, saying, “I’ll eat everything but the pasta and bread. Do I want pasta? I do. I choose not to eat it.”

She also said she finds staying slim much more difficult since she turned 40. She confessed, “Your metabolism definitely changes when you turn 40.”

she continued, “I always thought, ‘That’s not going to happen to me.’ But it is happening to me. If I indulge more, I have to exercise more. I’ve figured out what works for me.”

Whatever she’s doing, she looks great!