Heidi Klum was fiery in bold red for a fierce photoshoot.

The German-American model worked her angles and struck multiple poses, showcasing her supermodel talent.

She was clad in a shin-length form-fitting dress that was strapless and perfectly hugged her figure. It was paired with matching gloves that went past her elbows and added an extra air of sophistication.

Her outfit was accessorized with a chunky and glitzy gold necklace that highlighted her star qualities. She paired the dress with strappy heels that let her stand even taller.

The television host left her blonde hair with bangs hanging over her forehead and the rest of her locks effortlessly tumbling over her shoulders. Her makeup was gorgeous, with long lashes, rosy cheeks, and pink lips.

Heidi tagged America’s Got Talent in her caption.

Heidi Klum shares her Victoria’s Secret exercise plan

Heidi is a top model for a reason, and in the past, she modeled for Victoria’s Secret.

According to Total Shape, Heidi does work out in the gym, but she also enjoys staying fit with other activities. These include bicycling, hiking, and even jumping on the trampoline.

The businesswoman even shared that having kids has helped her stay active. She shared, “My kids keep me really active. Whether we’re jumping on the trampoline in the backyard or taking our dogs to the park, they definitely keep me in shape.”

She’s obviously very busy with her career, but she’s even worked out at the same time as checking emails — proving just how someone can truly have it all.

However the producer works out, it clearly works for her, as she’s always looking fantastic.

Heidi Klum stuns with Sofia Vergara

Heidi looks incredible, and so does one of her closest friends — Actress Sofia Vergara.

It’s no secret that Heidi and Sofia have an iconic friendship full of love and support. They’ve worked together over the years and love spending time together.

Heidi posted a heartwarming video to Instagram that showed her and Sofia hand in hand as they strutted through a fancy room with model talent and big smiles.

Heidi sported a neon yellow dress with just one sleeve and a cutout below the bodice. It had a sweetheart neckline and was cropped at the shins.

Sofia rocked a strapless coral dress with a sweetheart neckline, which perfectly hugged her figure. Together the two were clear models, and their friendship transcended the room.

Heidi captioned her share by tagging Sofia and with a few heart emojis.