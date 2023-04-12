Heidi Klum publicly declared her love for the lucky man in her life, sharing a picture of an affectionate moment.

The model has never been shy about expressing love to her husband, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz.

As Heidi’s 10.7 million followers learned, her latest post was no exception, with the lovers packing on the PDA.

While Heidi has no problem expressing public displays of affection, she does turn off the comments to her posts.

In the past, Heidi has received criticism for her relationship, although the Germany’s Next Top Model host has been married to the musician for four years.

At 49 years old, Heidi is 16 years Tom’s senior, but she doesn’t seem to struggle at keeping up with her 33-year-old flame.

Heidi Klum celebrates love with her husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi’s post saw her and her man in paradise with blue skies and lush greenery as the backdrop.

The German supermodel wrapped her arms around Tom’s neck, closing her eyes for the warm embrace. She wore a black t-shirt with stringy bikini bottoms and her hair blowing in the wind. Meanwhile, Tom wore neon green swim trunks, wrapping her arms around Heidi’s waist.

Heidi let the photo do the talking, choosing a simple red heart emoji as her caption.

And although Heidi shut off the public like count, her social media post definitely caused a buzz.

Heidi is no stranger to creating a buzz on the internet. Recently, she enlisted her daughter to help achieve that goal.

Heidi Klum promotes Intimissimi with a celebration of women

Heidi Klum showed that the apple didn’t fall far from the tree when she starred in an Intimissimi campaign with her daughter, Leni.

The model and her 18-year-old daughter created a visually stunning campaign for European lingerie giant Intimissmi.

The mother-daughter duo joined the ranks of Jennifer Lopez and Chiara Ferragni, propelling Intimissimi to new heights with captivating content.

The purpose of Leni and Heidi’s Intimissimi campaign was to celebrate women. Accordingly, the brand chose a mother and daughter to express the beauty of femininity.

Heidi shared the post on Instagram, with captions in English and German, conveying worldwide appeal.

Heidi’s caption read, in part, “Together with @intimissimiofficial we celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel.”

The model also suggested that her followers check out the latest Intimissimi styles.

Heidi’s caption continued, “Check out our favorite styles online and in all Intimissimi stores and explore ‘the art of Italian lingerie.'”