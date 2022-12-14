Heidi Klum looks phenomenal as she makes her debut at the new Avatar: The Way Of Water premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Heidi Klum looked absolutely stunning as she made her debut on the blue carpet for a highly anticipated event.

The America’s Got Talent judge strolled down the beautiful blue carpet in a completely sheer dress for Avatar: The Way of Water premiere.

The new Avatar movie has been on everyone’s radar since the movie’s first release back in 2009.

However, after 12 years, the highly anticipated film finally makes a comeback to theaters on December 16th.

Luckily for Heidi, she got to experience the legendary film a couple of days early before its initial release.

The supermodel was kind enough to share her thoughts along with her jaw-dropping ensemble as she uploaded some epic content onto her Instagram after the premiere.

Heidi Klum goes completely sheer for Avatar Premiere

Leave it to Heidi to successfully claim the most iconic fit of the night.

The blonde beauty took to her Instagram where she shared the beautiful ensemble with her 10.3 million Instagram followers.

Heidi was captured wearing a completely sheer white thigh-skimming dress.

The masterfully crafted piece was a one-shoulder dress that featured a lovely ruched and ruffled look throughout.

The lovely white dress elegantly hugged her slender physique while it mirrored the same patterns of naturally flowing water.

It only made sense that Heidi would wear a white dress along the blue carpet to coordinate with the movie’s premise.

The model then had her long blonde locks slicked back behind her shoulders which gave her hair a rather wet look to match the rest of the symbolic fit.

Heidi wore a full face of makeup as she went with a dark and smokey look which was the perfect contrast against her white attire.

The AGT judge wore a pair of long, luxurious lashes and paired it with a smokey black eyeshadow. She then added some light touches of blush and bronzer while she finalized the look with a pink gloss across her lips.

As Heidi modeled the masterpiece, she stood with complete confidence while she sported a slight smile across her face.

Heidi Klum promotes Intimissimi’s new holiday launch

With the holidays now here in full throttle, Intimissimi decided to treat their fans with a special holiday launch.

The launch features dozens of new flashy pieces like lacy lingerie and satin loungewear that come in a variety of different colors and sizes.

To help promote the new collection, Heidi along with her daughter Leni teamed up with their favorite Italian-based company as they modeled some of the new winter pieces.

Heidi wore a beautiful, red lacy lingerie set that complemented her complexion along with her slender figure.

Her daughter Leni on the other hand wore a stunning, satin lingerie set. The bright red set featured a silky lace-trimmed top along with matching lacy bottoms.

Both sets looked completely stunning on the mom and daughter duo as they seemed to enjoy themselves during the process.

Intimissimi’s new holiday collection can be purchased online through their website, while supplies last.

Fans should also keep their eyes peeled for their next big launch along with their ongoing sales, which will continue all month long.