Heidi Klum headed out on a date night with Tom Kaulitz and looked sensational. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Heidi Klum set pulses racing as she slipped into a skintight jumpsuit that hugged every inch of her famous figure.

The 49-year-old made sure all eyes were on her while she headed out on a date night with beau Tom Kaulitz last week.

Heidi, who first shot to fame in the 90s, is no stranger to pulling off a show-stopping look.

The Queen of Halloween can rock any kind of style and manage to look nothing short of sensational.

Last week, Heidi headed out on a sweet date night in Santa Monica with Tom Kaulitz.

The pair first got together in 2018 and then tied the knot the following year.

Heidi Klum sizzles in daring jumpsuit for date night with Tom Kaulitz

For the couple’s night out on the town, Heidi rocked a stunning jumpsuit embellished with red roses.

Not shy to show off her sun-kissed skin, the model wore the daring jumpsuit that plunged all the way to the navel.

The long-sleeve number also featured a twist design at Heidi’s tiny waist.

The bombshell finished the look with a pair of black pointed heels and a red clutch bag.

Heidi Klum posed up a storm alongside her husband. Pic credit: TPG/Backgrid

Heidi styled her iconic blonde locks down and straight and opted for bangs to tie the hairstyle together.

For makeup, the mom-of-four kept things pretty neutral, rocking sky-high lashes, a gorgeous glow, and a pink gloss on her famous pout.

Meanwhile, Heidi’s hubby Tom kept his look cool and casual by rocking a white tee, black pants, and a matching jacket.

The musician finished off his look by slipping into a pair of black loafers.

Heidi Klum credits garden workouts for figure

Heidi has been modeling since she was 19 and shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.

Of course, her incredible figure requires a lot of commitment and dedication, and luckily, she has all of those.

As Daily Mail reports, the supermodel explained, “I’m fortunate enough to have a pool at home and, when the pandemic started, I began swimming 20 laps a day.”

She added, “Low-impact exercise like this is much better for my joints than running on a treadmill.

“Hula-hooping is a great low-impact option, too – as is all the trampolining I do!”

The star also credited her own homegrown vegetables for helping keep her in shape.