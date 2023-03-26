America’s Got Talent judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara have become known for their top-notch fashion choices as they grace the judging panel of the hit reality show.

The two fashionistas regularly wow not only the AGT audiences but also their millions of followers online.

With filming for AGT Season 18 underway, Heidi and Sofia are once again upping their fashion statements and recently stunned in bold and bright colors for a day of filming.

The two moms documented their unintentional matching neon moment, and Sofia took the time to share some behind-the-scenes fun in a social media share.

Sofia’s share comes shortly after Heidi was snapped heading into a day in filming where she opted for an all-black look instead of bright attire.

Naturally, Heidi was just as stunning in her black outfit with thigh-high heels as she was standing next to Sofia in a neon number.

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara stun in a matching neon moment as filming continues for America’s Got Talent Season 18

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sofia shared a picture of her fun day of filming alongside Heidi while on a break.

In the share, the Colombian beauty captured a moment between takes when both she and Heidi were seemingly scrolling on their cell phones.

Heidi’s look for the evening was phenomenal as she donned a one-sleeved, bright yellow neon dress.

The dress featured a tasteful cutout across Heidi’s torso just under her chest, and a twist detail was added across the chest area.

Heidi completed the look with her signature blonde hair and matching fringe, which she wore straight and parted down the middle.

As for Sofia’s look, the Columbian-born stunner rocked a form-fitting bright red dress. The hot number featured thin straps and ruched detailing, which further highlighted Sofia’s killer curves.

In contrast to Heidi’s straight locks, Sofia went for a loose curl look with her brunette hair, and it cascaded beautifully down her shoulders.

“Hard working ladies,” the caption read along with two red hearts.

Heidi and Sofia take a break from filming AGT Season 18. Pic credit: @sofiavergara/Instagram

The social media fun continued as both Heidi and Sofia shared a BTS video clip that filmed them both from behind as they made their way to the elevator that would take them to the AGT staging area. Both ladies made walking in sky-high heels look effortless as they strolled arm-in-arm across the hard floor.

“And so it begins …….❤️❤️🥳@sofiavergara 🥳 @agt,” Heidi shared in her post.

Heidi takes her followers back in time as she shares various cover shoots for Vogue

Though Heidi is currently a judge for AGT, she has been in the modeling industry for decades. Her timeless and striking beauty has helped the German blonde build a longstanding resume and reputation in the modeling world.

Throughout her time in front of the camera lens, Heidi has graced the cover of numerous magazines, including fashion giant Vogue.

In a post earlier this week to her Instagram, Heidi shared a compilation carousel post that featured several of her covers with Vogue over the years.

“Strike a pose, there’s nothing to it. #vogue 🖤📸,” Heidi captioned the share.

Heidi has continued to keep her roots in the modeling world as she also serves as the host of Germany’s Next Top Model.

In preparation for the show’s newest season, Heidi shared a variety of posts to promote the show.

In a February 2023 share, Heidi uploaded a video that showed the artwork that went into creating a monumental billboard for Germany’s Next Top Model, which featured Heidi posing surrounded by bright pastel fabric.

“#GNTM2023!! starts today 💜💛💚💗💙 🎨: @concretecandy.de,” the translated caption read.