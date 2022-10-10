Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni pose in their undies for Intimissimi

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni look beautiful as they pose in their underwear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Heidi Klum recently posed in a range of stunning lingerie alongside her daughter Leni as they modeled for an Intimissimi campaign.

Her daughter Leni has followed in her mother’s footsteps and made quite a name for herself in the modeling world.

She even recently modeled on a new magazine cover for Hunger and had many features in Vogue Germany and Glamour Germany, as well as walking for Milan Fashion Week last month.

However, this month, the mother and daughter have teamed up with the Italian lingerie brand to promote their new collection.

The two gorgeous models made many jaws drop as they recently posed in some beautiful lacy lingerie garments together.

Heidi and her daughter Leni have been named the new face of the Intimissimi collection.

Heidi Klum and Leni Klum strike a pose in their underwear together

In the photograph, Heidi was captured wearing black lace with white floral trimmed patterns incorporated into both the bralette and bottoms.

The bralette was a low-cut pushup style bra that fit perfectly around her chest, while the undies were sheer and fell low on her hips.

In contrast to Heidi’s black lingerie set, her daughter Leni wore an entirely white set. Leni’s bralette was also low-cut but provided full support as it resembled a halter top.

The bralette and undies were white lace, incorporating an intricate floral trim finish. The white undies were high-waisted and complimented Leni’s curves perfectly.

Heidi’s dirty blonde hair and Leni’s brown locks were in light, long waves as both their tresses naturally flowed well below their shoulders.

Both models wore a more natural look for the shot, donning a brown smokey eye paired with a light pink lip.

The two women effortlessly glowed as they posed for the new campaign.

Heidi and Leni Klum elegantly pose for their new campaign ad with Intimissimi. Pic credit: @Intimissimi/MEGA

Heidi Klum and Leni Klum make quite the dynamic duo

Heidi Klum recently uploaded a video to Instagram where she introduced the collaboration with Intimissimi.

Heidi and Leni happily danced around in the video as they posed in their new lingerie collection.

The two women looked breathtaking as Heidi also shared an important message with her 9.9 million Instagram followers.

She captioned the video, “Together with @intimissimiofficial we celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel. Check out our favorite styles online and in all Intimissimi stores and explore “the art of Italian lingerie.” #intimissimi #intimissimigirls #theartofitalianlingerie#heidixintimissimi #lenixintimissimi @leniklum #ad.”

With a heartfelt message like the one Heidi shared above, it’s easy to say the brand is on track to do very well, especially with two new gorgeous faces representing the brand.