Heidi Klum recruited her daughter Leni to take part in a red lingerie photoshoot for the lingerie brand Intimissimi. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni is only 18 years old, but the German supermodel has her child working hard while posing in red lingerie.

As a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, Heidi has long demonstrated skills when it comes to modeling lingerie.

For her latest efforts, she recruited her daughter Leni to take place in a stripped-down shoot in front of a neutral wall. It appeared in the pictures that Leni inherited her mother’s beauty and modeling genes.

The mother-daughter duo struck a pose in matching red lace for European lingerie giant Intimissimi.

The latest photoshoot wasn’t the first time that Heidi and Leni posed for Intimissimi. As Monsters and Critics reported, the two teamed up to model black and white lingerie from the line.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But the newest campaign was different because it featured festive red attire, just in time for the holidays.

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni pose in red lingerie

Heidi and Leni had closed eyes, with Heidi smiling and Leni taking a more stoic pose.

The ladies shared a wooden stool, as both posed seated with their legs facing in opposite directions.

Heidi looked ravishing in a red lace two-piece featuring a sheer bra and matching underwear set. Heidi’s bra didn’t feature padding, with just a silky waistband providing support. Her lacy bottoms had a stylish gold chain that hung from the front of the garment.

Pic credit: Intimissimi/MEGA

The America’s Got Talent judge wore her blonde hair down with bangs framing her famous face. Leni’s brown hair was also down and cascaded past her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Leni leaned her head on her mom for support while ensuring the camera had a full view of her beautiful face. She wore a red lace nightgown, providing more coverage and made of the same material as her mother’s ensemble.

Leni’s red silky pajama set had lace detailing on the bodice and the bottom of the spaghetti strap top. Her matching shorts had the same lace detailing around the legs.

Heidi Klum represents Intimissimi lingerie

Heidi has served as the face of Intimissimi, but she isn’t the only well-known name for the brand.

Intimissimi has assembled an impressive roster of famous faces to represent its lingerie, including Heidi, Jennifer Lopez, and Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni.

As WWD reported, the Calzedonia Group, which has served as the parent brand of Intimissimi, has sought to break into the United States market after the dominance of Victoria’s Secret has waned following scandals.

Sandro Veronesi, the CEO of Calzedonia Group, explained, “Now there are new brands, and we hope to take a part of that market. We have a fashionable proposal for Intimissimi in the States. It will take some time to be known.”

By creating headline-grabbing campaigns, like the ones featuring mother-daughter duo Heidi and Leni, Intimissimi hopes to fill the void left by Victoria’s Secret.