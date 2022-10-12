Heidi Klum and daughter Leni all smiles in lingerie for sweet hug

Heidi Klum shared a touching snap with her daughter. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/Image Press Agency

Heidi Klum showed her special bond with her daughter Leni as the pair shared an embrace in their underwear.

The supermodel has been posting snaps from her new shoot with Leni for the Italian lingerie firm Intimissimi.

But it was a behind-the-scenes pic, caught as Leni hugged her mom from behind, that really captured their relationship.

In the snap, Leni wraps her arms tenderly around Heidi and presses her cheek up to her mom’s as the pair break into huge smiles.

Both look completely at ease with each other in the touching shot.

Heidi posted the pic to Instagram and told her 9.9million followers, “What a fun day shooting with my daughter @leniklum for @intimissimiofficial.”

She also paid tribute to their photographer, saying, “Thank you @derekkettela for capturing this special day for us ❤️.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Heidi Klum’s anxiety over Leni

Leni recently moved to New York, and Heidi has revealed she constantly worries about her now she is no longer around to keep an eye on.

The model told The Late Late Show with James Corden that she is struggling to deal with the new arrangement.

She said, “This weekend, she just moved in, and I call her. Normally she picks up, but then three, four hours I don’t hear anything. And already, my head is going ‘Where is she? What is she doing? Why is she not answering?’ Already the worrying is starting.”

Heidi added, “This weekend, I called every two hours and I’m like, why don’t you just call me back, you know? Now I want the number of the roommate, so I can bug the roommate if she doesn’t pick up. And then I’m going to get the number from the neighbor so I can call them.”

The German beauty, who has four children, also told James she found the whole process of watching her kids grow up challenging, saying, “First they have a car and they drive, and that’s hard. Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I’m like non-stop scared.”

Heidi Klum wows in stunning snaps

Heidi is still in great shape and regularly shows it in sensational snaps on Instagram.

Monsters and Critics recently reported on a shot of her in a string bikini while working with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, at home.

The racy pic saw her leaning over Tom in a tiny two-piece which showcased her toned physique.

We also told how she went braless in a plunging jumpsuit for a Moschino show.

The pic saw her pose in front of red curtains in the colorful outfit as her long, blonde hair tumbled down her bare back.