Leave it to Heidi Klum to steal the spotlight at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, wearing a super-sparkly minidress with jaw-dropping cutouts that made a bold statement about environmental awareness.

The 49-year-old supermodel showed up to the Tuesday night affair dressed to impress in a dazzling ensemble by sustainable fashion designer Kevin Germanier.

It’s impossible to tell at first glance, but the dynamite dress was entirely upcycled, featuring glitzy fabric and gorgeous purple feathers sourced from old, worn-out, or damaged materials.

Of course, Heidi’s long legs and famous figure looked unbelievable, and she upped the glam factor with dramatic makeup and a chic, wavy hairstyle.

She accessorized the planet-friendly look with silver strappy heels, shimmering jewelry, and a decorative clutch.

Shared on the official Golden Globes account, the caption read, “The #GoldenGlobes red carpet is @hediklum’s runway 💜.”

Heidi Klum wore scarf outfit to promote Germany’s Next Top Model

Heidi left nothing to the imagination to promote the newest season of the television show Germany’s Next Top Model.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was an absolute vision in the announcement photo, wearing nothing but a cotton candy-colored scarf and red nail polish.

The show first aired in 2006, with Heidi serving as the lead judge and executive producer.

Now, 17 years later, she’s ready to guide another cast of hopeful models, looking more fierce and fabulous than ever.

She captioned the dreamy snap in German, translating to, “I’m so excited – it’s finally starting again! Germany’s next topmodel 2023 – From the 16th February every Thursday at 20.15 on ProSieben 🤍 #ad.”

Heidi Klum sizzled in red jumpsuit for America’s Got Talent: All-Stars Promo

Anyone who follows Heidi knows she’s been part of the judging panel on the popular TV show America’s Got Talent since 2013, and now she’s featured on the new spin-off America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.

The breathtaking mother of four frequently promotes the show on her Instagram account, but the look she shared yesterday was truly unforgettable.

Heidi sported a bright red jumpsuit that hugged her every curve as she hitched a ride on the back of a golf cart in a candid behind-the-scenes moment.

She blew several kisses to the adoring camera and struck a few perfect poses to show off her sensational physique.

Heidi Klum talks diet and fitness

There’s simply no denying that Heidi is one of the most beautiful people on the planet, and looking at her fit figure, it may surprise some that she doesn’t limit her food intake, as she says, “I eat quite a lot. I just eat the right things.”

The same goes with her comments on working out, “I don’t really exercise that much. I don’t think you have to do a lot, but if you do a little bit [regularly], I think that’s important.”