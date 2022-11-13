Heather Rae El Moussa shows off her baby bump in a sheer dress. Pic credit: @theheatherraeelmoussa/Instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa was incredible in a sheer dress for her baby shower celebration.

The long and sheer dress featured a nude undergown, which was then seamlessly cropped to show off Heather’s legs. It was covered in a beautiful lacy fabric that included baby blue flowers in the design.

Heather accessorized with two white pearl bracelets and a thin gold bracelet, a ring, and dangling diamond earrings. Her nails were manicured with a lovely white color.

The 35-year-old-actress wore her blonde hair half up and parted in the middle, with the remaining locks cascading over her shoulders. Her makeup was beautiful, with dark liner, pink lips, and rosy cheeks.

Heather posed beside RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi, and she also looked fantastic in a silky blue dress that perfectly hugged her hips and featured a matching belt and slightly puffed sleeves. Her hair was half-back, and her makeup was gorgeous.

The Selling Sunset star‘s overall look was radiant, elegant, and excited to welcome the baby boy into the world.

Heather Rae El Moussa says Season 6 of Selling Sunset is ‘insane’

Heather wrapped up the filming of Season 6 of Selling Sunset and said that it was insane. Fans are definitely excited to see how the reality show progresses next and how Heather plays a part in it.

The reality star included this information in a post where she explained that so much of her life is behind the camera and on social media, and that she’s excited to share more with her fans.

Heather included in her caption, “I’m so excited to share more and more with you guys and if there’s any advice, tips, etc that would be helpful for me to share lmk in the comments!”

The post received over 89,000 likes.

Heather Rae El Moussa can’t wait to shower her baby with love

Heather posted two lovely photos to Instagram in a yellow dress that showed off her baby bump. In the caption, she gushed about how excited she is to shower her baby boy with love.

Heather explained how busy she’s been prepping for her baby’s arrival by saying in her caption, “We’ve been BUSY prepping for our boy, getting our nursery ready, reading all the books, buying all the things and on top of everything we’ve been planning our baby shower.”

Despite how busy the star is, she looked absolutely radiant. The yellow of the dress was the perfect color for her complexion and her accessories were elegant as always.

The post received over 122,000 likes.