Heather Graham stuns in skimpy bikini while proclaiming her love

Heather Graham stuns in a tiny bikini to celebrate the end of summer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

Heather Graham clearly has a favorite bikini and she’s been spending some time in it again.

The 52-year-old actress is positively glowing in the tiny black two-piece for photos in Italy, where she has recently been enjoying yet another summer vacation.

In her latest photo share, Heather is standing in front of the sapphire blue waters of Ischia, Italy, with a view of a rocky cliff and a large brick building in the distance.

With one leg crossed over the other and her hands on her hips, the Boogie Nights star looked intently at the camera, with eyes shielded from the sun by a pair of black plastic framed sunglasses.

In the second photo of the series, Heather covered up quite a bit more. She wore a fur top and sheer patterned white skirt while leaning over a railing with the same gorgeous water and a slice of bright moon in the background.

She captioned the photo, “I love you Ischia 🇮🇹 day and night!” followed by sun and heart emojis.

Heather Graham wore the same bikini in Mexico

If this bikini seems very familiar, that’s because it is. It seems to be one of Heather’s favorites as it’s made its way to several countries with her recently.

Just a few weeks ago, Heather dazzled fans with photos of more gorgeous ocean water as she posed in the same black bikini while spending some time in Mexico.

The black plastic framed sunglasses worn by The Hangover star look familiar too. It seems those may also be a favorite pair.

Heather Graham spent a lot of time traveling this summer

Heather Graham did quite a bit of traveling over the summer, hitting up plenty of amazing places and confidently rocking her incredible bikini body in all of them.

In addition to sharing bikini photos from Italy and Mexico, the actress who made her debut on Growing Pains also hit up hot spots like Turks and Caicos, where she wore an array of bikinis including a gorgeous white two-piece and a black string bikini set.

Heather also shared photos from Massachusetts, which looked much colder and less bikini friendly. Her 447,000 Instagram followers still got to see a beach photo, though, and she revealed that she may have broken a rib there.

She took another trip to Mississippi back in for Memorial Day and while the water wasn’t as sparkly blue, Heather still looked gorgeous while posing in a bikini that was covered up by a denim romper.