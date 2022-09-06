Heather Graham sizzles in skimpy bikini for beach day with mystery man

Heather Graham looked stunning while frolicking on the beach for a day out with a mystery man. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Heather Graham got her beach day in as she appeared to be thoroughly enjoying some bikini time alongside a mystery man.

The 52-year-old stunner who made a name for herself in the ’97 hit film Boogie Nights, which also shot Mark Wahlberg to the heights of fame, seemed to be getting her vitamin D intake as she frolicked along the beaches of Los Angeles.

Wearing a skimpy, black two-piece for her outing, Heather beamed with evident happiness as she splashed around in the surf alongside an unidentified, heavily-tattooed man.

Captured by eager paparazzi on her Labor Day weekend holiday excursion, the actress could be seen rocking a low-to-no makeup look and wet, slicked-back locks as she bared her body for the maximum sun-soaking experience.

Heather’s toned physique was visible as she showed off her practically ageless looks in her stringy swimwear, swinging one arm back towards the slick rock face behind her as she smiled at something off the lens.

Pic number two showed Heather grinning in the direction of the anonymous, board-short-clad man next to her, the thin hip and back ties on her bikini swaying around her middle and lower half.

Pic credit: LENS/Backgrid

While the actress always gets fans’ attention when she either posts bikini snaps or gets caught on vacation in her flirty swimsuits, Heather has graced the public with her bathing suit beauty sporadically.

Heather Graham sizzles in bikinis for island getaway

Back in June, Heather thrilled her followers when she shared a rare view of her skin-baring side when she posted a series of bikini pics to Instagram while on vacation in Turks and Caicos.

Heather proved she’s still got it while sporting a few different two-pieces.

Looking stunning first in a stringy, white bikini, Heather could be seen exiting the clear, blue ocean, her strawberry hair blowing lightly in the tropical breeze and her face made up with tactful touches of foundation and lipstick.

In her next shot, Heather wore the identical two-piece she put on for her most recent beach day as she showed off her lean legs while throwing her arms up in the air and giving a megawatt smile.

Pic credit: LENS/Backgrid

With the black bikini seeming to be the actress’s favorite, Heather also sported the skimpy wear earlier this year to kick off the start of 2022 with a bang.

Heather Graham goes skimpy in a black bikini

Starting the new year the right way, Heather jetted off for a warm January trip away in an undisclosed location, tropical-looking huts seen behind her with crisp, see-through waters lapping around her feet.

“Happy New Year!” she simply captioned the glamorous shot.

Heather proved that the black number she was seen wearing for her mystery-man date this week had remained a favorite of hers for a while as she has taken it with her for many of her other getaways this year.

The actress has completed various film projects within the last year, with Oracle and On a Wing and a Prayer set to come out either later this year or early next year.