Heather Graham poses in bikinis while enjoying the beach

Heather Graham enjoyed paradise as she rocked a couple of stringy bikinis and gave fans an idea of how she attained her fit bikini body.

The Hangover actress posted from Turks and Caicos, where she and her friend posed in bikinis and did some yoga.

Perhaps a little hot yoga is how the gorgeous actress remains ageless and defies gravity because the 52-year-old blonde beauty looked stunning.

Heather Graham rocks multiple bikinis while in Turks and Caicos

Actress Heather Graham gave fans a peek inside her fabulous vacation life in a recent social media share. Heather treated fans to two bikini looks, one white bikini, and one black. Heather stood ankle-deep in crystal clear water with white sand visible beneath her feet. She wore a white, stringy bikini which showed off her ample cleavage and washboard abs before she switched to a similar swimsuit in black.

She shared some photos with her friend, who also wore a bikini.

Heather revealed what she loves in life, and her post featured all those things. She tagged the swim line she represented, Monday Swimwear, a popular swimwear line amongst celebrities. She also gave a shoutout to her friend, @feministabulous, whose name is Liz Plank and is a successful author.

Heather shared solo shots of her beloved friend in a bikini, and it was clear the two ladies were on similar regimens.

She wrote in the caption, “Things I love The beach My friend @feministabulous Yoga.”

The yoga enthusiast put her money where her mouth was and showed footage of herself going through a yoga flow with her author friend.

Heather Graham’s workout and diet routine

Heather Graham has kept it real about how she keeps her body in check and in shape. Unlike some stick-thin celebrities, who claim to eat everything, Heather reveals she stays disciplined with her food consumption.

She shared with Refinery29 that she watches her diet and barely eats sugar. She said, “I’ve become one of those annoying people who’s like, ‘I’m not gonna eat white flour, and I’m not gonna eat sugar.’ I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better. And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour.”

As for Heather’s workout, as one can imagine from her social media posts, she does a lot of yoga. She also claimed she was “obsessed with yoga,” something reflected on her Instagram.

Whatever Heather does is clearly working because the fifty-something looks fabulous.