Heather Graham makes rare appearance in tiny denim romper

Heather Graham surprised fans with a shot of her in a tiny romper for Memorial Day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Actress, model, and activist Heather Graham made a rare appearance yesterday to celebrate Memorial Day. The 52-year-old stunner looked like a fresh 25 as she posed in the bright sunlight.

It looks like The Hangover star may be taking a break as her upcoming film On a Wing and a Prayer is currently in post-production, Oracle is finished, and The Other Zoey is to be announced.

Based on the photo’s geotag, she graced her 438+ thousand followers with a bright smiling face from Mississippi. She wrote a simple caption, “Happy Memorial Day y’all!” with an American flag emoji and a red heart emoji.

The Hangover star Heather Graham poses lakeside in tiny romper

The single photo shared with fans is a wide-open shot showing Heather standing in the shallows of what looks like a riverbank. The scenery around her is stunning as the sky is bright blue, and the trees are luscious green.

Heather’s legs are on full display, looking fit as she poses. The denim romper she sports is strapless, though the straps from a swimsuit top are snaking around her neck.

Her long blonde locks from her face as she ties the look together with a wide-brimmed sunhat and dark sunglasses. Heather proved in one photo that age is merely a number as her looks are timeless.

The post has over 10,900 likes from her admiring fans as she shares her face for the first time since May 11.

Heather Graham loves her cell phone and time in bed

In a 2016 interview with The Guardian, Heather made some shocking revelations to fans regarding some of her habits and hobbies.

She admitted that her cell phone is her most important possession and that she loves sleeping. She called sleeping her guilty pleasure, noting, “I love sleeping. When I tell people how much I sleep sometimes, they are horrified. I basically sleep between nine and 12 hours a night.”

Not only does she love sleeping, but she also revealed staying in bed is one of her favorite ways to relax. She confessed, “Once a week I spend a day luxuriating in bed.” She added that she likes staying at home, possibly reading or cooking, and enjoys yoga and meditation.

Obviously, beauty sleep is working wonders on Heather, as the actress doesn’t look like she’s anywhere close to 52. As her career continues to go strong, she thanks her parents, who always supported her dream of becoming an actress.