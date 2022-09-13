Heather Graham in skimpy thong bikini takes a dive

Heather Graham showed off some impressive diving skills while rocking a skimpy bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Heather Graham showed off her seemingly-ageless physique while on a business trip in Italy, taking time out of her schedule to go for a swim.

The 52-year-old actress of hits such as Boogie Nights and The Hangover went on an outing to the romantic European country for an appearance at this year’s Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) event.

Heather previously shared snapshots of her choice for the star-studded Gala, going with a stunning champagne-hued gown with a corset-style bodice, ruffled skirt, and a thigh-high leg slit.

Other famous faces in attendance were Jodie Turner-Smith, Patricia Clarkson, Marisa Tomei, and Rachel Brosnahan, among others.

Taking to her Instagram page to share pics from the evening, Heather made sure to sneak in a story snap from a day out on the open ocean.

Sharing a jaw-dropping photo of herself doing a perfect dive off the edge of a boat, Heather looked as lean and trim as ever while sporting a white thong bikini with stringy ties holding the top and bottoms on with neat bows.

The backdrop of an Italian peninsula could be seen jutting out behind her, standing out against the deep blue sky.

Heather captioned the snap with a simple Italian flag design, a heart, and a kiss emoji.

Pic credit: @imheathergraham/Instagram

While the strawberry-blonde stunner continues to keep up her acting chops in various upcoming films, Heather has also managed to keep the populace enthralled with her skin-baring posts.

Heather Graham sizzles in a bikini for hot springs relaxation

Before summer even started, Heather proved that she knew how to get her pool time in even when the weather wasn’t cooperating.

Heather hopped onto her Instagram page again for her April post, showing off her physique in a tiny black bikini as she enjoyed a hot spring soak session.

Seen with her hair twirled up into a top-knot, the actress rocked flawless features and milky-white skin as she leaned back against the side of the tub, a dramatic backdrop of snow-covered Utah hills and frosted river weeds adding to the beauty of the shot.

The thin-strapped black two-piece Heather chose for her outing appears to remain a favorite piece for the actress as she has been spotted wearing either the same bikini or an identical one in many more snaps throughout the year, recently rocking the look-alike swimwear with a mystery man.

Heather Graham shows off bikini body with a mystery man

Just a week ago, Heather wore what looked like the same bikini she put on for her hot springs time while frolicking along the beaches of Los Angeles.

Heather appeared to be having a great time, being snapped smiling while flaunting her figure and giving some glances towards an unknown man who seemed to be joining her for the beach day.

With no reports surfacing that would tie the actress to anyone, the identity of the tattooed man with her remains a mystery.