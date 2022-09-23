Heather Graham in bikini sends followers ‘postcard’

Heather Graham is stunning for her skimpy Italian postcard bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Actress Heather Graham is showing off her Italian style as she enjoys an early fall trip to Europe.

The 52-year-old star was visiting Ischia, Italy, last week, and on Thursday, shared a post from Positano.

She’s been a traveling woman this year, as her Instagram posts have also tagged her in Mexico and Turks and Caicos along with some trips to Massachusetts and Mississippi.

Sending a postcard is an old common courtesy when traveling, and Heather sent one out to her fans digitally.

She shared a post with her followers with the caption, “Postcard from Positano,” and included six photos in the share.

Notably, her post opened up with a sunny bikini snap.

Heather Graham stuns in Italian bikini

The first slide on Heather’s Instagram post shows her standing on a boat, holding on to a metal bar as she looks off to the side.

Behind her, the sun glistens brightly off the water and viewers can see another boat as well as some impressive rock formations.

Her long blonde locks flow behind her as the boat movies and fans can see her toned abs and legs as she stands in a cream-colored bikini and holds her hat at her side.

The next slide shows Heather dolled up for a night out on the town in a strapless blue dress and shiny gold heels. Behind her, an impressive cityscape was shown within the hills.

She also shared a selfie in a beautiful natural area as she wore reflective sunglasses and a sunhat before sharing another shot of the beautiful landscape, city, and water in the early evening.

She shared another stunning boat pic before closing with a selfie of herself and her friend, snowboarder John de Neufville.

Heather Graham romance rumors swirl

This isn’t Heather’s first appearance with snowboarder John – the two were first spotted earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival.

Though there has been no confirmation surrounding their romance (or lack thereof), the two seem to be spending a lot of close time together as Heather jets across Europe this month.

Heather has been romantically linked to a few men before, though she has not married. Over the years, she’s been linked to Matthew Perry, Chris Weltz, and Tommy Alastra.

Two of her most known relationships were her romance with the late Heath Ledger in 2000 and 2001, and her partnership with director Yaniv Raz from 2011 to 2018.