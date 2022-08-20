Heather Graham in a tiny black bikini shows off incredible view

Heather Graham shows off her incredible figure in a bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Mayuka Ishikawa/HollywoodNewswire

Heather Graham has been having the time of her life and she’s even been kind enough to share a snippet of it with her fans.

On Saturday, the 52-year-old actress took to Instagram to dazzle her 443,000 followers with photos of her recent vacation.

The Boogie Nights star shared a series of four photos and a video, with the first being a picture of herself in a black bikini that she accessorized with a pair of black shades.

The incredible blue water behind her made for a gorgeous backdrop as she took a selfie with one hand, holding her long blonde hair back from her face with the other.

The second photo featured the rocky beach with a side view of the old pier against the crystal blue water. The third was another bikini selfie, this time featuring Heather in her black bikini and a friend, Ginny and Georgia showrunner Debra Fisher, in a lavender bikini alongside her.

The fourth photo is another tease of the Mexican lagoon, this time at night and with just the light of a small lantern. In the background, a boat can be seen passing by.

The fifth and final upload is a video of someone, presumably Heather, walking along the old pier, filming the water lapping up against the shore. The scene is idyllic and it looks like a wonderful place to enjoy the end of summer.

Heather Graham shows off incredible bikini body

Heather didn’t stop there either, sharing another selfie featuring herself and Debra in bikinis on her Instagram Stories.

Heather Graham and a friend enjoy amazing weather in bikinis. Pic credit: @imheathergraham/Instagram

This time, Debra took the selfie and you can only see the top of her bikini. However, it gives a better view of Heather’s amazing curves as she’s seen in the background, again holding her hair back while sporting a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and showing off a tiny strip of her black bikini bottoms.

Heather Graham poses in bikinis for another beach trip

Back in June, Heather Graham showed off an array of bikinis during another trip, that time it was for a visit to Turks and Caicos.

Again showing off incredibly clear blue water in the backdrop, Heather posed in a white bikini for the cover photo in an Instagram share that included five more photos, all of which featured her or a friend (or both) in a bikini on the beach.

The friend who accompanied Heather for the Turks and Caicos trip was Canadian author and journalist Liz Plank, who seemed to also be enjoying the exotic trip and the gorgeous water that made for a very special backdrop in all their photos.