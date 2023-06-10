Heather Graham goes unfiltered in bikini to share thankfulness

Heather Graham continues to mistify everyone with her age-defying looks, evidenced by her recent photoshoot in a gorgeous bikini which she shared with fans and followers.

Photographer John Parra snapped the latest unfiltered images of the blonde beauty at Sandals Southcoast resort in beautiful White House, Jamaica.

Graham, 53, wore a white string bikini as she walked on the beach through gentle waves, with a blue sky and straw-roof beach seating in the background.

A second photo has Graham striking a closer-up pose with the serene water behind her and a beachfront area featuring green foliage.

In a third image, the popular actress sits on a comfortable chair on the beach to strike a sideways pose.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She’s presented additional images on Instagram from the recent shoot, including one in which she pulls a few strands of her golden locks and looks to the side with a smile.

Heather Graham stuns in a string bikini for Jamaica shoot

While most of Graham’s photos included her white string bikini from the shoot, one was in a different outfit. Graham wears a blue floral mini-dress in her fourth slide while sitting alongside a friend in a white bathtub.

Her friend, who sips on a drink through a straw, wears a white hat with what appears to be a two-piece swimsuit consisting of a bright orange top and pink bottoms. A beautiful pool of water and some of Jamaica’s captivating scenery appear in the background.

Graham’s final slide has her lying in the bathtub as she kicks her feet up and sips a drink for the shot.

“Grateful I got to spend time on this beautiful beach with @feministabulous! ❤️👯‍♀️ Thanks for the cool photos @iamjohnparra and thanks @sandalsresorts @sandalssouthcoast #sandalssouthcoast,” she wrote in her caption.

The latest series of images, uploaded to Graham’s official Instagram page, picked up over 1,500 comments and 63,000-plus likes as fans admired her age-defying look.

Graham’s age-defying beauty secrets include workouts and plenty of sleep

Graham is known for various roles in film and TV, including Boogie Nights, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Scrubs, and Californication. Most recently, the famous TV and movie star appeared in the American biographical survival film, On A Wing and A Prayer with Dennis Quaid.

No matter what role or photoshoot she appears in, she continues to bring an age-defying look that many might envy. Her secrets include a love of yoga, eating right, and getting plenty of sleep.

She previously told Refinery29 about her obsession with yoga, admitting she’d go on yoga retreats for several hours daily. Along with that, the actress said she does Pilates.

Diet is also essential for one maintaining their health as they age. For Graham, she revealed several things she generally keeps out of her diet, including white flour and sugar.

Even though she admitted she sometimes eats foods with sugar or white flour, she said she feels “a lot better” when eating right.

A good night’s sleep is another of Graham’s beauty secrets at 53. In 2016, she told The Guardian she loves to sleep as a “guilty pleasure.”

“When I tell people how much I sleep sometimes, they are horrified. I basically sleep between nine and 12 hours a night,” she said.

New collagen is created as people sleep, which can help combat wrinkles and sagging as one ages.

Along with the above secrets, Graham said she moisturizes her entire body and face often. She revealed she’ll use a Body Shop Nourishing Night Cream and sometimes “Creme de la Mer.”

Pampering also plays a part in her routine, such as treating herself to a massage, which can also bring rejuvenating health benefits to the body.

At 53, Graham continues to look incredible, so she is definitely doing something right!