Heather Graham looked stunning in a white minidress as she continued her recent press tour.

The 53-year-old actress shared a snap from an elevator in which she gave a close view of her stylish outfit.

The minidress featured several strings, some of which had metallic beads, and she accessorized the look with a mini purse.

Heather completed the outfit with matching knee-high boots and gazed into the camera for the sizzling snap.

The Hangover star is in incredible shape, as evident from her toned and slender legs.

She shared a photo in an elevator on her Instagram Story.

Heather Graham stuns in a white dress. Pic credit: @imheathergraham/Instagram

In an Instagram post, Heather gave a dance twirl in the outfit, along with several snaps before entering the elevator.

“Final leg of the On a Wing and a Prayer press tour is a screening at the Sheen Center and I’m feeling sassy. 😜😘🤗.”

On a Wing and a Prayer is Heather’s latest movie available on Amazon Prime Video, and she stars opposite Dennis Quaid and Jesse Metcalfe.

Heather Graham’s workout routine for killer legs

Heather’s age-defying physique comes from years of being a hardcore yoga fan.

The actress opened up about her love for the posture-based physical routine in an interview with Woman & Home in 2019.

The actor told the outlet that she enjoys doing yoga alone but gets an energy boost with classes.

“My yoga teacher in LA is a friend, and I’ve often said her classes are like healthy raves. She plays upbeat music, which not a lot of yoga teachers do, and it distracts you from the pain,” she said to the publication, continuing:

“I’ve discovered a lot of great musicians through yoga classes. You get into a sort of athletic euphoria. I guess you’re releasing endorphins – a good backbend will do that to you.”

She also relies on Pilates to keep fit and gets lots of sleep to recover from her long workout sessions.

Heather Graham stuns in a dress for Extrapolations premiere

Heather looked alluring as she wore a long dress on the red carpet of the Apple TV series Extrapolations.

She shared three photos on her Instagram, with the first of her posing at the event with soft waves in her long hair.

Heather also shared a photo of a piano in her home before going to the premiere.

In Extrapolations, Heather joins Sienna Miller, Kit Harrington, and Yara Shahidi in the star-studded cast.

The series follows how climate change affects the planet through connected stories from different parts of the world.