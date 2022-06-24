Heather Graham abs are out as she dances in a string bikini

Heather Graham at the premiere of the movie Half Magic in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/gotpap/StarMaxWorldwide

Heather Graham shows off her dance moves in a sizzling video in which the actress rocks in a bikini.

The 52-year-old actress spends time in Turks And Caicos with a friend as she continues to flaunt her age-defying physique.

She welcomed the new year in a swimsuit, and the beautiful actress looked sensational in two swimsuits.

Heather Graham is unbelievable stunning dancing in a bikini

The Austin Powers actress showed off her slender physique and ample assets while enjoying a holiday with author Liz Plank.

“Loving the ocean and my beautiful brilliant friend @feministabulous in Turks and Caicos,” she wrote in the caption.

Heather Graham released a fun video dancing to Khruangbin – Time (You and I) with her Instagram followers.

In the video, she rocked black and white string bikinis as she enjoyed the luxurious holiday.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She let her blonde hair flow, sporting a pair of black sunshades that matched the black bikini.

Heather shared a follow-up Instagram post with photos this time, noting all that is important to her in the caption.

The actress let her followers know she has a love for the beach, her friend Liz and yoga.

Elizabeth Plank is a Canadian author and journalist at Vox media.

The beautiful actress supported her age-defying appearance with soft makeup and red lipstick.

Plank also shared her own video from their holiday in which the pair appeared to have the best time of their life.

In the video, she praised the actress for her friendship, writing on screen: “that friend who is always hying you up.”

In the video, the author said to her actor friend: “You make other people and women feel like they can stand in their power.”

In the caption, she added another sweet message: “tag a friend who always hypes you up! merci pour les vacances inoubliables @h2olifestyleresort @agenceel we will never forget this magical place and thank you @imheathergraham for being the spectacular friend everyone deserves 💜.”

Heather Graham reveals her secret to staying in shape

The Boogie Nights actress opened up about the secrets behind her swimwear-ready body.

In 2013, she opened up about her fitness and diet routine with Refinery29. When asked about her exercise routine, she said the following:

“I’m obsessed with yoga. For fun, I would go on a yoga retreat and do four hours of yoga a day. And then I do pilates. I also like going out dancing.”