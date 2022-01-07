Heather Graham, 51, celebrates new year in a black string bikini on the beach

Actress Heather Graham shows off her beach body in a new snap. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Heather Graham defies age with a flawless bikini selfie to welcome the new year.

The 51-year-old actress shared the photo with her over 400,000 Instagram followers, showing how she still maintains her sex appeal.

She donned a black bikini and a pair of fashionable sunglasses at an exotic beach in an undisclosed location in the photo.

Heather Graham was 27 years old when she was cast as the Rollergirl in the 1997 movie Boogie Nights, and she doesn’t look much different today.

Heather Graham stuns in a black bikini

“Happy New Year! 💙” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram photo.

Her delighted followers left a plethora of heart-eyed emojis on the stunning photo.

Graham is a fan of black bikinis, as seen before when she shot a video in April 2021, doing her best impression of a catwalk model showing off her curves.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“So grateful for my amazing ❤️girlfriends for making me feel good about myself and special,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

The actress recently starred in The Last Son, alongside rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly.

She plays his mother, a prostitute who attempts to save her children from their father, played by Avatar star Sam Worthington.

Worthington portrays a gunslinger hunting his children to defy a prophecy that one of them will kill him.

Graham is keeping busy as she recently finished filming the psychological horror film Oracle in a lead role alongside Ryan Destiny.

Heather Graham reveals her diet and workout routine

It takes some discipline to maintain a slim physique at 51, and the actress revealed in the past that she aims for a no-sugar diet, according to EatThis.com.

In addition, she avoids things made with white flour and typical eats: beer can chicken, baked sweet potato wedges, and kale salads with chopped Brussels sprouts and toasted almonds, according to the publication.

“Everyone’s into kale. It does make you feel healthy,” the actress said.

When it comes to working out, she opts for yoga and meditates to keep her mind and body healthy.

“I think meditation and yoga, they both do a similar thing…you find that place inside yourself where you feel really good and peaceful, and you really feel good about yourself, and you feel happy to be alive. It’s just trying to find that place more easily and often,” Graham said in a 2016 interview.

The actress has never been married and does not have children. She was previously in a relationship with screenwriter Yaniv Raz and dated James Woods in the ’90s.