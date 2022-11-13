Heather Rae El Moussa and Chrishell Stause looked stunning at Heather’s baby shower. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Heather Rae El Moussa was positively glowing as she posed alongside her Selling Sunset co-stars in a new photo.

The 35-year-old Selling Sunset star stopped for a picture with Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause.

The group of gorgeous women attended a baby shower thrown for Heather as she prepares to welcome a new baby into the world with husband Tarek El Moussa.

In the post shared by Chrishell, they looked happy and glamorous together in a variety of stunning outfits.

Heather showed off her growing baby bump in a gorgeous sheer gown decorated with intricate floral embroidery.

The sleeveless gown featured a halterneck style front, and the detailing all over was sewn with cream and pastel blue thread.

The sheer fabric draped to the floor but still showed some of Heather’s suntanned skin as her toned leg emerged from a thigh-high slit in the front.

Chrishell was a vision in white as she donned a beautiful Grecian-inspired gown to celebrate her friend and her bump.

The dress plunged in the front, right down to the 41-year-old beauty’s waist, showing off her chest.

The white fabric draped beautifully over her slender figure and featured an extremely high slit on the side to reveal her sun-kissed leg.

Gold embroidery added an extra touch of elegance at the waist, which she matched perfectly with a gold heel.

Emma opted for a short sleeveless dress covered in blue feathers to celebrate Heather’s baby boy, due in early 2023.

Heather Rae El Moussa stuns in yellow sundress

Pregnancy has been looking amazing on Heather, and she continued to appear fantastic as she uploaded an image of her wowing in yellow.

She rocked a pretty yellow sundress as she documented in her caption how excited she is for the birth of her son.

The dress was constructed from a linen material and featured a cutout section under the bust and thin straps, showing Heather’s sculpted upper body.

The neckline plunged to show off her curves in the dress, which also showcased her ever-growing bump.

The mama-to-be lovingly held the bump as she smiled sweetly for the camera.

Heather teamed the dress with a white heeled sandal, and she accessorized with bracelets and a watch around her wrists while hoop earrings and a dainty necklace adorned her neck and ears.

Her long blonde locks were secured into a tight bun, and she had flawless makeup, as always.

She was excited for her baby shower, writing in her caption, “Only one more day until we get to shower our baby boy with so much love!!! We’ve been BUSY prepping for our boy, getting our nursery ready, reading all the books, buying all the things and on top of everything we’ve been planning our baby shower !! 💙🦋✨.”

Heather Rae El Moussa shares makeup and skincare faves

In a post shared with her three million followers, Heather shared some of her favorite makeup and skincare products, claiming that she is extra careful of what she exposes her body to now that she is pregnant.

Wearing a gorgeous silk robe, the Netflix star looked simply stunning in a glam makeup look.

She listed five of her fave “clean-beauty” products in her caption and encouraged fans to check them out.

Heather is a fan of the True Skin Foundation and the True Skin Serum Concealer from the brand Ilia, which appeared to give her skin a beautiful glow.

She also loves the Thermal Spring Water by La Roche Posay, a spray to soothe, refresh and soften sensitive skin, and the Ice Roller by Lauryn Bosstick.

Finally, the blonde beauty recommended the Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 35 by Eleven By Venus.

She concluded the post by asking all her mama followers to let her know if they used any amazing products they loved while they were pregnant.